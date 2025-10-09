Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025'Doors Open For Chirag, Kushwaha, Manjhi': Congress Hints At Talks With NDA Allies In Bihar — ABP Exclusive

While Chirag Paswan denies rifts, his party convened an urgent meeting. Prashant Kishor also refuted alliance rumours, stating his focus is on the people.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 06:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Congress party on Thursday hinted that it was ready to forge an alliance with NDA partners, including Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha, and Jitan Ram Manjhi, for the upcoming Bihar polls. 

The statement comes amid reports ofa  rift between the BJP and the NDA allies over seat-sharing for the two-phase elections. The polls for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held on November 6 and November 11, while the votes will be counted on November 14. 

Speaking to ABP News, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the party is keeping a close eye on the developments. "Doors are open" for Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha, and Jitan Ram Manjhi, Khera said. 

Meanwhile, the impasse on seat sharing between Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ramwilas) and the Bharatiya Janata Party continued. Chirag Paswan and Minister of State (Home) from BJP, Nityanand Rai held a meeting in Delhi on Wednesday.

While the meeting reached no conclusion on the seat-sharing formula between the two parties, Rai told reporters, after the meeting, that everything was "positive". 

Chirag also echoed similar sentiments even as he called an emergency meeting to finalise the party's strategy, and made it clear that "there are no differences within the NDA over the issue."

"The news circulating about me based on sources is completely false and baseless. I am not upset with anyone. Seat-sharing issues in the NDA will be finalised soon," he said while speaking to reporters in Khagaria. 

Despite Chirag's assertions, the party has called an urgent meeting of its leaders in Patna on Thursday to discuss issues related to the polls and finalise the party's strategy.

Other party leaders have also denied reports about a possible alliance with Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj. Kishor, too, has denied any such pact.

"This is not a fight for seats….there is a fight to loot Bihar. Every party wants to get more seats so that they can loot Bihar more. We do not have any alliance with any political party. Our alliance is with the people," Kishor told reporters on Wednesday. 

 

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 06:38 PM (IST)
Bihar Elections Chirag Paswan NDA CONGRESS
Embed widget