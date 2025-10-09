Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ECI Warns Parties Against AI Deepfakes, Deploys 8.5 Lakh Officials Ahead Of Bihar Polls

The MCC applies online, allowing policy criticism but not personal attacks. A massive deployment of 8.5 lakh officials, including a General Observer per constituency, aims for fair elections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 05:44 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a strict advisory to political parties and candidates ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, directing them to refrain from misusing artificial intelligence (AI) for creating synthetic videos or deepfakes aimed at maligning rivals.

With the announcement of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar and bye-elections in eight Assembly constituencies across six states and Jammu & Kashmir on 6 October 2025, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force. The ECI clarified that MCC provisions extend to all online activity, including social media posts, advertisements, and campaign material.

Under the MCC, criticism of political opponents is permitted only in relation to their policies, programmes, record, and work. Attacks on private lives or distortion through unverified claims are strictly prohibited.

The Commission also stressed that AI-generated content must be clearly labelled when used in campaigns. Political parties and candidates will be required to prominently tag such content with notations like “AI-Generated,” “Digitally Enhanced,” or “Synthetic Content.” Any misuse of AI tools to spread misinformation, manipulate facts, or distort reality will attract strict action.

“Misuse of deepfakes poses a serious threat to the integrity of the electoral process,” the ECI warned, adding that a close watch is being kept on social media platforms to ensure the atmosphere of the elections is not vitiated.

Massive Election Deployment in Bihar

To ensure free and fair elections, the ECI has mobilised an unprecedented force of 8.5 lakh officials across Bihar. This includes:

4.53 lakh polling personnel

2.5 lakh police officials

28,370 counting staff

17,875 micro observers

9,625 sector officers

4,840 micro-observers for counting

Up to 90,712 Anganwadi Sevikas

In addition, the election machinery will include 90,712 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). Voters can reach them through the ECINet app via the “Book-a-call to BLO” facility, or dial the helpline 1950 for complaints and queries.

All personnel deployed will function under the Election Commission’s authority as per Section 28A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

First-Time Move: One Observer Per Constituency

In a first, the ECI has appointed one General Observer for each of Bihar’s 243 constituencies. These observers will act as the “eyes and ears” of the Commission, directly engaging with candidates and political parties to address concerns.

Additionally, 38 Police Observers and 67 Expenditure Observers have been deployed to monitor law and order as well as campaign spending.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 05:44 PM (IST)
