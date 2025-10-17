Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Bihar Polls: Denied Ticket, LJP(R) Leader Abhay Kumar Singh Cries On Camera, Says ‘Quitting Politics’

Bihar Polls: Denied Ticket, LJP(R) Leader Abhay Kumar Singh Cries On Camera, Says ‘Quitting Politics’

The viral clip has triggered sharp reactions in Bihar’s political circles, with several users on X questioning the transparency and fairness of ticket allocation. 

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As Bihar gears up for the upcoming assembly elections, discontent among ticket aspirants has begun surfacing across political camps. One such case that caught statewide attention involved LJP(R) leader Abhay Kumar Singh, who broke down in tears on camera after being denied a ticket from the Morwa constituency in Samastipur district , an emotional outburst that quickly went viral on social media.

In the video, Abhay Kumar Singh can be seen crying inconsolably and accusing party leaders of corruption and favouritism in the ticket distribution process. “Someone paid more money than me, that’s why he got the ticket. I am quitting politics now,” he says, his voice breaking as he weeps.

Expressing frustration over the system, Singh said he had “struggled for 25 years” in politics but could no longer bear the “injustice and corruption” associated with the process. “I want to be free from this struggle. I trusted everyone again and again. I even tried to fight as an independent candidate, but I now want to step away,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on what he described as the “commission culture” in Bihar politics, Singh alleged that many local leaders were thriving on kickbacks. “Everyone will give you lollipop, rasgulla, chicken, and alcohol for 15 days or a month during the election. After that, they’ll take 20%, 25%, and even 30% commission,” he claimed, adding that political corruption had left constituencies like Morwa stagnant and neglected.

Singh further alleged that between 2010 and 2020, several local leaders amassed properties worth crores through black money and commissions. “They looted Morwa for years. Despite negligible income, 17 property deeds were registered, all from commission money,” he claimed.

In his Facebook Live, Singh announced his “retirement from politics,” saying he no longer had the emotional strength to continue. “I will not disturb anyone’s work. I will serve in whatever way I can, but this is beyond my capacity now,” he said, breaking down in tears.

The viral clip has triggered sharp reactions in Bihar’s political circles, with several users on X questioning the transparency and fairness of ticket allocation. 

Abhay Kumar Singh had contested the 2020 Bihar assembly election from Morwa on an LJP(R) ticket and was expecting to run again this year. However, after the NDA finalised its seat-sharing deal, allotting 101 seats each to the BJP and JD(U), 29 to LJP(R), and six each to the Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha, the Morwa seat was shifted to JD(U)’s quota following reports of Nitish Kumar’s dissatisfaction. The party has fielded former MLA Vidyasagar Nishad from the constituency.

Also read
Published at : 17 Oct 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections Chirag Paswan LJP Abhay Kumar Singh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Amit Shah Promises ‘Four Diwalis’ For Bihar, Slams RJD For Fielding Shahabuddin's Son
Amit Shah Promises ‘Four Diwalis’ For Bihar, Slams RJD For Fielding Shahabuddin's Son
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: “No Doubt About It…” Congress MP’s Big Statement On Grand Alliance’s CM Face
Bihar Elections: “No Doubt About It…” Congress MP’s Big Statement On Grand Alliance’s CM Face
India
Harsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Amid Cabinet Expansion
Harsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Amid Cabinet Expansion
Cities
'Forced Kiss, Offered Pill And No CCTV': Disturbing Details Emerge In Bengaluru College Rape Case
'Forced Kiss, Offered Pill And No CCTV': Disturbing Details Emerge In Bengaluru College Rape Case
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget