Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As Bihar gears up for the upcoming assembly elections, discontent among ticket aspirants has begun surfacing across political camps. One such case that caught statewide attention involved LJP(R) leader Abhay Kumar Singh, who broke down in tears on camera after being denied a ticket from the Morwa constituency in Samastipur district , an emotional outburst that quickly went viral on social media.

In the video, Abhay Kumar Singh can be seen crying inconsolably and accusing party leaders of corruption and favouritism in the ticket distribution process. “Someone paid more money than me, that’s why he got the ticket. I am quitting politics now,” he says, his voice breaking as he weeps.

Expressing frustration over the system, Singh said he had “struggled for 25 years” in politics but could no longer bear the “injustice and corruption” associated with the process. “I want to be free from this struggle. I trusted everyone again and again. I even tried to fight as an independent candidate, but I now want to step away,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on what he described as the “commission culture” in Bihar politics, Singh alleged that many local leaders were thriving on kickbacks. “Everyone will give you lollipop, rasgulla, chicken, and alcohol for 15 days or a month during the election. After that, they’ll take 20%, 25%, and even 30% commission,” he claimed, adding that political corruption had left constituencies like Morwa stagnant and neglected.

Singh further alleged that between 2010 and 2020, several local leaders amassed properties worth crores through black money and commissions. “They looted Morwa for years. Despite negligible income, 17 property deeds were registered, all from commission money,” he claimed.

In his Facebook Live, Singh announced his “retirement from politics,” saying he no longer had the emotional strength to continue. “I will not disturb anyone’s work. I will serve in whatever way I can, but this is beyond my capacity now,” he said, breaking down in tears.

The viral clip has triggered sharp reactions in Bihar’s political circles, with several users on X questioning the transparency and fairness of ticket allocation.

Abhay Kumar Singh had contested the 2020 Bihar assembly election from Morwa on an LJP(R) ticket and was expecting to run again this year. However, after the NDA finalised its seat-sharing deal, allotting 101 seats each to the BJP and JD(U), 29 to LJP(R), and six each to the Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha, the Morwa seat was shifted to JD(U)’s quota following reports of Nitish Kumar’s dissatisfaction. The party has fielded former MLA Vidyasagar Nishad from the constituency.