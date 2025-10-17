Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Bihar Elections: “No Doubt About It…” Congress MP’s Big Statement On Grand Alliance’s CM Face

Bihar Elections: "No Doubt About It…" Congress MP's Big Statement On Grand Alliance's CM Face

On being asked about Congress receiving fewer seats in the alliance, the MP said, “We had to adjust Mukesh Sahani Ji and give him due respect, so we gave up a few seats.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 04:56 PM (IST)
As the political temperature rises ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, discussions within the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) over the chief ministerial face have intensified. Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has now put the speculation to rest, confirming that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is the alliance’s CM candidate.

Responding to a question about the CM face, Singh said, “There is no problem. The CM face is Tejashwi Yadav. Where is the doubt in that?” He added that election campaigns and other processes begin only after the nomination phase is completed.

On being asked about Congress receiving fewer seats in the alliance, the MP said, "We had to adjust Mukesh Sahani Ji and give him due respect, so we gave up a few seats."

Seat-Sharing Yet To Be Finalised

Friday, 17 October, marks the last day of nominations for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections. However, the Grand Alliance is yet to make a formal announcement on its final seat-sharing formula. According to sources, some disagreements still remain among alliance partners, even as Congress and RJD have started distributing party symbols to their candidates.

VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani’s Demands Add To Tensions

The situation within the Mahagathbandhan has become more complicated due to the demands of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani. Sources claim Sahani is firm on contesting from certain seats of his choice and also wants to be declared a deputy chief ministerial candidate. However, Tejashwi Yadav is reportedly not in agreement with these demands.

Bihar will vote in two phases, on 6 November and 11 November, across 243 assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on 14 November.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 04:56 PM (IST)
Mahagathbandhan Bihar Elections INDIA BLOC
