HomeElection 2025Congress To Back Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face As Mahagathbandhan Works To Resolve Rifts: Report

Ashok Gehlot held key meeting with RJD leaders, including Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi. Gehlot said the discussions were “very positive”.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 10:26 PM (IST)
A tug of war within Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan over the chief ministerial face appears to be nearing resolution, with senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot asserting that “all is well” and hinting at a major announcement on Thursday. Amid murmurs of unease among allies, the Congress may endorse RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the coalition’s CM face, according to The Indian Express. Talks held on Wednesday reportedly helped narrow the differences, with friendly fights between alliance partners expected to remain limited to a handful of seats.

Speaking to reporters in Patna after a key meeting with RJD leaders, including Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi, Gehlot said the discussions were “very positive” and that “the Mahagathbandhan is contesting together.” “There will be a press conference tomorrow. All confusion will be cleared. There are 243 seats in Bihar; there can be friendly fights in 5-10 seats,” he said, adding that the INDIA bloc in Bihar is “fully united and contesting the elections with strength.”

Gehlot, who is the Congress observer for Bihar, accused the BJP of attempting to create divisions within the alliance. “The BJP ran a sponsored campaign to spoil the atmosphere. Such an environment was created as if there were rifts within the Mahagathbandhan itself,” he alleged.

As reported by The Indian Express, despite the RJD’s campaign revolving around the ‘Tejashwi Sarkar’ theme, Congress had initially shown reluctance to publicly endorse Tejashwi as the face of the alliance. However, sources now suggest that the party may be ready to concede this demand to present a united front.

“In 243 seats, due to local leaders and equations, friendly fights sometimes arise… But it is a very small number,” Gehlot reiterated, emphasising that Bihar wants change and that the INDIA bloc’s victory is “in the interest of the country and the state.”

Gehlot’s conciliatory tone and the likely endorsement of Tejashwi Yadav as the face of the alliance could mark a turning point for the Mahagathbandhan.

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 10:23 PM (IST)
Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Bihar Assembly Elections RJD
