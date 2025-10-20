Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Pawan Singh’s Estranged Wife Jyoti Singh Files Nomination From Karakat As Independent Candidate

Pawan Singh's Estranged Wife Jyoti Singh Files Nomination From Karakat As Independent Candidate

In recent months, Jyoti Singh appealed for help from several leaders regarding her marital discord, which intensified recently when she visited the actor at his Lucknow flat.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Patna: Bhojpuri star-turned-politician Pawan Singh's estranged wife Jyoti Singh on Monday filed her nomination papers from Bihar's Karakat assembly seat as an Independent candidate.

Jyoti Singh had recently met Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor in Patna amid speculations she may get a ticket of the party in the upcoming polls.

In recent months, Jyoti Singh appealed for help from several leaders regarding her marital discord, which intensified recently when she visited the actor at his Lucknow flat. Police were called and she later posted a video in tears, alleging she was being harassed.

However, Pawan Singh had denied the allegations levelled by Jyoti Singh.

In a social media post, he wrote, "Would I hurt the feelings of the public who have helped me reach this position? The truth is police were already present at my house to ensure nothing untoward happened. No one was called against her." The actor suggested the timing of the dispute was linked to political ambitions.

Pawan Singh had recently announced that he would not contest the assembly polls in Bihar.

In a recent X post, he wrote, "I, Pawan Singh, want to inform my Bhojpuri community that I did not join the party (BJP) to contest the Bihar assembly elections... nor do I want to contest the assembly elections. I am a true soldier of the party and will remain one." He also shared his photograph with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the post.

Speculations were rife that he might contest polls on a BJP ticket from one of the seven assembly seats of Bhojpur district, preferably from Ara or Barhara seat.

Pawan Singh, who had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent from Karakat seat, had recently met Shah and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha.

The Karakat Lok Sabha seat was won by Raja Ram Kushwaha of CPI(ML) Liberation in the 2024 polls. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Pawan Singh Bihar Assembly Elections Jyoti Singh
