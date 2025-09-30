Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh is garnering attention in Bihar’s political theatre as he steps up efforts to return to the BJP-led NDA fold ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. Singh, who was expelled from the BJP last year, has been holding a series of meetings with senior party leaders and allies in New Delhi.

Meetings with Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Kushwaha

On Tuesday, Pawan Singh called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda. “When did we separate? We are together,” Singh told reporters when asked about his status with the BJP, as per news agency.

In a post on X, he jibed at opposition parties like the Congress and the RJD, saying, "The hearts of those who nurture casteist politics must be writhing like a snake upon seeing this photo today. But how long can those who hold the dream of a developed Bihar in their hearts stay apart from each other? Today, I met our Home Minister Amit Shah, our National President JP Nadda, Upendra Kushwaha and received their blessings from the heart. In building the Bihar of Modi ji and Nitish ji's dreams, your son Pawan will put in full power."

Earlier today, Singh, accompanied by BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde and national secretary Rituraj Sinha, met Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha, an NDA ally, at his Delhi residence.

Tawde, the BJP’s organisational in-charge in Bihar, said after the meeting: “Singh is with the BJP and will actively work for the NDA in the upcoming elections. Kushwaha has blessed him.”

The outreach comes amid efforts to smooth over past differences between Singh and Kushwaha. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Singh, after being denied a BJP ticket, contested Karakat as an independent, drawing significant support from Rajputs and denting Kushwaha’s prospects. The CPI(ML) eventually won the seat, while Kushwaha came third.

BJP’s Calculations in Shahabad Region

Singh’s potential return carries electoral significance for the NDA, particularly in the Shahabad belt, covering Bhojpur, Buxar, Rohtas and Kaimur districts, India Today reported. Party leaders believe his presence could boost the alliance across 22 Assembly constituencies in the region, where caste arithmetic plays a decisive role.

India Today reported that Singh has expressed interest in contesting from Arrah as an NDA candidate, and IT sources indicated that the BJP views his reconciliation with Kushwaha as essential to maintaining unity among allies.

From Asansol to Karakat: Pawan Singh's Roller-Coaster Ride

Singh’s political journey has been marked by dramatic shifts. He first joined the BJP in 2017, describing himself as a “big admirer of Modi ji,” and was used as a star campaigner. Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the party named him as its candidate from Asansol in West Bengal. However, his candidacy was withdrawn after a controversy over Bhojpuri songs that allegedly objectified Bengali women.

Singh later claimed the BJP had asked him to return the ticket due to the row. Defying the party, he entered the fray from Karakat as an independent after the BJP refused him a Bihar ticket, prompting his expulsion. His candidature split votes, leading to losses for the NDA in the region.

The Bhojpuri star, 39, has faced multiple controversies both on and off the screen. His independent run last year not only hurt the NDA but also strained his ties with Kushwaha. More recently, Singh issued an apology after he was criticised for inappropriately touching a co-star during a promotional event.

Despite his chequered record, Singh’s return is being carefully orchestrated by BJP managers ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, with the party betting on his popularity to consolidate its social coalition.