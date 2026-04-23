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HomeElectionBengal Vs Tamil Nadu: 92.7% Vs 84.91% - High Turnout, Contrasting Poll Day Stories

Bengal Vs Tamil Nadu: 92.7% Vs 84.91% - High Turnout, Contrasting Poll Day Stories

West Bengal recorded a higher voter turnout of 91.46 per cent till 7 pm, compared to Tamil Nadu’s 84.41 per cent, indicating a sharper electoral mobilisation in Bengal.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 08:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Bengal saw higher turnout; Tamil Nadu had brisk voting.
  • Tamil Nadu voted in one phase; Bengal's first phase concluded.
  • Bengal experienced violence; Tamil Nadu had orderly polling.

Voter participation remained strong in both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, but the nature of polling day unfolded very differently across the two states, from turnout patterns and political intensity to reports of violence and logistical challenges.

Turnout Gap

West Bengal recorded a higher voter turnout of 91.46 per cent till 7 pm, compared to Tamil Nadu’s 84.41 per cent, indicating a sharper electoral mobilisation in Bengal.

In Tamil Nadu, polling across all 234 constituencies began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm in a single phase. Turnout had already reached 82.24 per cent by 5 pm, with voting continuing briskly into the evening.

Different Electoral Landscapes

In West Bengal, voting in the first phase covered 152 constituencies out of 294, with around 3.6 crore voters across 16 districts. The contest is seen as closely fought in at least 80 seats, with another phase scheduled for April 29 and counting on May 4.

Tamil Nadu, by contrast, saw all 234 seats go to polls in one phase, with 4,023 candidates in the fray. The total voter base stood at 5.73 crore after revisions to the electoral rolls.

Voter Movement Vs Political Mobilisation

Tamil Nadu witnessed large-scale voter movement, with people travelling from cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai and Trichy to their hometowns to cast their votes. Reports noted heavy traffic as voters returned, including those flying in from abroad.

West Bengal’s high turnout reflected intense political mobilisation, with both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP locked in a high-stakes battle amid controversy over voter list revisions.

Smooth Polling Vs Disruptions

Polling in Tamil Nadu was largely steady, though some delays were reported due to malfunctioning voting machines, which were later repaired or replaced. Voting machines were sealed in the presence of agents and transported under heavy security to counting centres, where armed police have been deployed.

In West Bengal, however, polling was marred by incidents of violence and tension. Clashes, allegations of voter intimidation and technical glitches were reported from multiple areas.

Violence And Tensions In Bengal

On the eve of polling, crude bombs were allegedly hurled in Murshidabad, injuring at least one person. The victim alleged that “two boys came and threw a bomb near my foot,” blaming workers linked to Humayun Kabir’s party.

On polling day, further tensions surfaced, including reports of clashes and vandalism. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said her car was attacked in Asansol, with a large boulder hurled at it.

A Tale Of Two Poll Days

While both states recorded robust participation, Tamil Nadu’s polling day was marked by heavy voter movement and relatively orderly conduct, despite minor glitches. West Bengal, on the other hand, combined high turnout with heightened political tensions and sporadic violence, underscoring contrasting electoral atmospheres.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the voter turnout in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu?

West Bengal recorded a higher voter turnout of 91.46% till 7 pm, while Tamil Nadu's turnout was 84.41%.

How did polling differ in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu had a single phase for all constituencies with large voter movement. West Bengal's first phase covered 152 constituencies with intense political mobilization and reports of violence.

Were there any reports of violence during polling?

Yes, polling in West Bengal was marred by incidents of violence, clashes, and allegations of voter intimidation. Crude bombs were also allegedly hurled.

How was the polling process in Tamil Nadu?

Polling in Tamil Nadu was largely steady, with some delays due to malfunctioning voting machines. Voting machines were sealed and transported under heavy security.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Bengal Vs Tamil Nadu High Turnout Contrasting Poll Day Stories
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