IndiGo Flight Bomb Scare: Madinah-Hyderabad Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad

An IndiGo flight travelling from Madinah in Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday after the airline received an email warning that a bomb had been placed on board, a senior police official said.

The airline confirmed the incident and stated that the aircraft was redirected as per safety procedures.

The aircraft made a safe precautionary landing at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport shortly after 12:30 PM. All passengers and crew members were asked to disembark so that security teams could carry out a full inspection of the plane, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Atul Bansal confirmed.

“When the flight was en route to Hyderabad from Madinah, an email was sent to IndiGo claiming there was a bomb on the aircraft. As Ahmedabad was the nearest airport, the pilot diverted the flight and landed here as a safety measure,” Bansal said, reported PTI.

Following the alert, local police teams reached the airport to assist the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). According to officials, an initial sweep of the aircraft did not reveal anything suspicious.

Security agencies at Ahmedabad airport immediately activated their standard response protocol, and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay for necessary checks.

IndiGo, in its statement, said, “It’s the Madinah-to-Hyderabad route. It got diverted to Ahmedabad and standard protocol will be followed.” Further details on the nature of the threat are awaited.

(This is breaking news, more updates are awaited)