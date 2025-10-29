Amit Shah Slams Congress, Lalu In Bihar Rally: 'They Would Never Have Removed Article 370'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fierce attack on the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) during a public rally in Darbhanga on Wednesday (October 29), just days before the Bihar Assembly elections. Addressing a massive crowd, Shah claimed that if the Congress and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav had been in power, Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, would never have been repealed.

Highlighting BJP’s Achievements

In his address, Shah listed several initiatives by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, emphasizing the party’s commitment to the development and cultural pride of the Mithila region.

“We have done many things to honor Mithila,” he said. “Maithili language was included in the Eighth Schedule, Madhubani painting received a GI tag, and a Makhana Board was established. Soon, a grand Sita Mata temple will also come up here.”

Referring to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Shah added, “For 550 years, Ram Lalla lived in a tent. It was under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership that a magnificent temple for Ram Lalla is being built.”

VIDEO | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a public gathering in Darbhanga, said:



"For years, Lord Ram lived in a tent. TMC, BJP, Samajwadi Party, nobody let the Ram Temple be built. When PM Modi came to power, he built the Ram…

‘Modi Ended an Era of Inaction Against Terrorism’

Taking aim at his political rivals, Shah accused the Congress and RJD of “protecting” Article 370 for seven decades. “There was a time when terrorists used to leave India bloodied and go unpunished,” he said. “Today, under PM Modi’s leadership, India goes into terrorists’ homes and eliminates them. Modi ji began the tradition of giving a strong and fitting response to terrorism.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "The Congress Party, Lalu, and their allies had been protecting Article 370 for 70 years. Prime Minister Modi abolished Article 370 forever on August 5, 2019. There was a time when terrorists would…

On PFI Ban and Security Measures

Shah also spoke about the Modi government’s crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI). “The PFI was formed during the Congress government, but no one acted against it,” he said. “PM Modi banned the organization overnight, conducted raids at over 100 locations, and put its members behind bars. I assure you, as long as there is even one BJP MP, not a single PFI member will step out of jail.”

Welfare Schemes and Support for the Poor

The Home Minister went on to highlight the Modi government’s welfare schemes aimed at supporting the poor and farmers. “Under PM Modi’s leadership, free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh has been ensured for the poor through the Ayushman Bharat scheme,” he said. “Every poor family is being provided a home, and farmers receive ₹6,000 annually under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Through the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, more than 8.5 crore people in Bihar are getting 5 kg of free grains every month.”