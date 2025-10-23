Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
If Akhilesh Is Krishna's Descendant, He Must Speak Up For Janmabhoomi: Nishad

If Akhilesh Is Krishna’s Descendant, He Must Speak Up For Janmabhoomi: Nishad

Dr Nishad reaffirmed his party's support for the NDA, saying, "We have been with the NDA since Treta Yug. The friendship between Lord Ram and Nishad Raj is the root of our ideology.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 05:26 PM (IST)
Bareilly (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Nishad Party's national president and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Dr Sanjay Nishad on Thursday hit out at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, saying that Yadav should raise his voice for Krishna Janmabhoomi.

On the issue of alliances, Dr Nishad reaffirmed his party's support for the NDA, saying, "We have been with the NDA since Treta Yug. The friendship between Lord Ram and Nishad Raj is the root of our ideology. We are with the NDA and will remain with it." He said, "If Akhilesh Yadav calls himself a Yadav and claims to be a descendant of Lord Krishna, then he should also raise his voice for the liberation of Krishna Janmabhoomi, just as there was a struggle for the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. If he cannot protect his own tradition, how will he protect others?"

Criticising the previous SP and BSP governments, he said, "Governments were formed four times, but nothing concrete was done for the backward classes. Neither an education commission was formed nor real steps were taken. The double-engine government has, for the first time, charted a path for inclusive development." Attacking the opposition further, Nishad said, "The SP only seeks votes of the backward classes but works against their interests." Highlighting the state government's achievements, Dr Nishad said, "Today, riots have stopped in Uttar Pradesh and rioters fear the law. Law and order have improved, women are becoming self-reliant, the economy is better, harmony has increased, and the state is moving toward becoming a model one." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 05:26 PM (IST)
Krishna Janmabhoomi Nishad AKhilesh Yadav
