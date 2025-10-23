The Mahagathbandhan will release its joint manifesto next week as Bihar election battle heats up.

The manifesto will be released on October 28 in Patna while Mahagathbandhan leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav will address joint rallies before the first phase of voting, reported ANI, quoting sources.

The two leaders will later address joint rallies for the seats in the second phase of voting.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge will also begin their campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 28, after the Chhath Puja festival, the report added.

The opposition INDIA bloc on Thursday named RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, marking a crucial attempt to end weeks of internal discord and present a united front before voters.

The announcement was made by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who has been stationed in Patna since Wednesday to mediate between alliance partners and resolve growing differences with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Gehlot said the decision had been unanimously approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking at a packed press conference, Gehlot emphasised that the coalition’s leadership structure would reflect Bihar’s social diversity. He announced that Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni and representatives from “other sections of society” would be appointed as deputy chief ministers if the bloc formed the next government.