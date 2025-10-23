Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Bihar Elections: Mahagathbandhan To Release Manifesto On This Date, Congress To Kickoff Campaign After Chhath

Bihar Elections: Mahagathbandhan To Release Manifesto On This Date, Congress To Kickoff Campaign After Chhath

Tejashwi Yadav is the CM candidate, announced by Ashok Gehlot after resolving internal disputes. Mukesh Sahni and others will be Deputy CMs if they win, reflecting Bihar's social diversity.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Mahagathbandhan will release its joint manifesto next week as Bihar election battle heats up.

The manifesto will be released on October 28 in Patna while Mahagathbandhan leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav will address joint rallies before the first phase of voting, reported ANI, quoting sources. 

The two leaders will later address joint rallies for the seats in the second phase of voting. 

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge will also begin their campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 28, after the Chhath Puja festival, the report added. 

The opposition INDIA bloc on Thursday named RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, marking a crucial attempt to end weeks of internal discord and present a united front before voters.

The announcement was made by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who has been stationed in Patna since Wednesday to mediate between alliance partners and resolve growing differences with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Gehlot said the decision had been unanimously approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking at a packed press conference, Gehlot emphasised that the coalition’s leadership structure would reflect Bihar’s social diversity. He announced that Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni and representatives from “other sections of society” would be appointed as deputy chief ministers if the bloc formed the next government.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 05:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahagathbandhan Bihar Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Who Will Be NDA’s Face?’: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim At BJP, Alleges ‘Injustice’ Towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
‘Who Will Be NDA’s Face?’: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim At BJP, Alleges ‘Injustice’ Towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Election 2025
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Extends Support To NC For J-K Rajya Sabha Election: 'Not Worthy Of Trust, But…'
'Not Worthy Of Trust, But…': PDP's Mehbooba Mufti Extends Support To NC For Rajya Sabha Polls
Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
India
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget