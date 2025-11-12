Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeElection 2025ABP Expert Exit Polls: NDA Set To Sweep Nitish Kumar’s Stronghold Nalanda With Six Seats

ABP Expert Exit Polls: NDA Set To Sweep Nitish Kumar’s Stronghold Nalanda With Six Seats

NDA holds a strong lead in Nitish Kumar’s Nalanda, likely to win 6 of 7 seats as per ABP Exit Poll 2025, with BJP’s Dr Sunil Kumar set for a big victory in Bihar Sharif.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The political winds in Nalanda, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home turf, appear to be shifting decisively in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). According to ABP Live’s Expert Exit Poll 2025, the NDA is poised to win six out of the district’s seven assembly seats, leaving the Grand Alliance trailing with just one.

Bihar Sharif: A One-Sided Contest

All eyes are on the Bihar Sharif assembly constituency, where BJP candidate Dr Sunil Kumar is expected to register a landslide victory. Senior journalist Raj Kumar Mishra believes that Dr Kumar faces virtually no competition. He explained that the BJP candidate enjoys strong local support because he hails from Bihar Sharif itself, while the Grand Alliance fielded an outsider — a factor that appears to have alienated local voters.

“Residents clearly prefer someone from their own community,” Mishra noted, adding that villagers often complain that outsider candidates rarely return to their constituencies after winning elections.

Party-Wise Picture in Nalanda

BJP: 1 seat

JDU: 5 seats

RJD: 1 seat

With this distribution, the NDA looks set to retain a firm grip over Nitish Kumar’s bastion.

Grand Alliance’s Strategy Fails to Deliver

The Grand Alliance’s plan to field a Muslim candidate in Bihar Sharif, given the constituency’s significant Muslim population, did not yield results. Journalist Mohammad Mahmood Alam observed that despite the demographic advantage, the Grand Alliance candidate failed to connect with voters.

“The seat has long been a BJP stronghold,” Alam said. “Had the candidate reached out earlier and built a rapport with locals, the outcome might have been different. But now, the momentum clearly favours the NDA.”

Close Fights and Local Equations

Across Nalanda, local dynamics continue to shape voter sentiment. In Islampur, JDU’s Rohel Ranjan has garnered considerable sympathy and support owing to his late father, senior JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan, whose legacy remains influential in the region.

In the Nalanda constituency itself, there’s a tight contest between JDU’s Shravan Kumar and Congress candidate Kaushlendra Kumar, known locally as “Chhote Mukhiya.” Despite a strong challenge, Shravan Kumar is expected to retain his seat, albeit with a narrower margin this time.

Meanwhile, in Harnaut, often referred to as Nitish Kumar’s political cradle, the JDU’s Hari Narayan Singh seems comfortably placed. The Grand Alliance’s local candidate has struggled to make a public impact, while caste equations and Nitish’s enduring image continue to work in the NDA’s favour.

The Nitish Factor Still Holds

Even amid murmurs of dissatisfaction with the state government, the “Nitish factor” remains a powerful force in Nalanda. Villagers in the region often express pride in being part of the chief minister’s home district, saying they are reluctant to shift away from his leadership.

Whether in Bihar Sharif, Harnaut, or Islampur, the NDA’s grassroots connect and Nitish Kumar’s influence seem to be driving a clear edge.

Exit Poll Snapshot

Total Seats: 7

NDA: 6

Grand Alliance: 1

As per ABP Bihar’s Expert Exit Poll, the message from Nalanda is unmistakable, Nitish Kumar’s bastion remains firmly with the NDA, reaffirming his dominance in Bihar’s heartland.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
NDA ABP Exit Poll Nitish Kumar Bihar Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'No Connection With Them': Al-Falah University On Doctors Accused In Delhi Blast Case
'No Connection With Them': Al-Falah University On Doctors Accused In Delhi Blast Case
India
CCTV Footage Of Delhi Red Fort Blast Shows The Moment The i20 Car Exploded | Watch
CCTV Footage Of Delhi Red Fort Blast Shows The Moment The i20 Car Exploded | Watch
India
Exclusive: Masood Azhar’s Brother Ammar Alvi Suspected Mastermind of Jaish Fidayeen Module
Exclusive: Masood Azhar’s Brother Ammar Alvi Suspected Mastermind of Jaish Fidayeen Module
Election 2025
'Mann Nahi Hai': Maithili Thakur Quits Interview Midway After ‘Secret Blueprint’ Answer | WATCH
'Mann Nahi Hai': Maithili Thakur Quits Interview Midway After ‘Secret Blueprint’ Answer
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget