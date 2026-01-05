Yogi's Free Tablet, Smartphone Scheme For Students: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a scheme to distribute free tablets and smartphones to students across the state. Under the initiative, students pursuing graduation, post-graduation, technical and diploma courses are being provided free digital devices to support their studies and skill development.

The scheme aims to ensure free digital access for students, enabling them to study more effectively and enhance their skills. According to the state government, nearly one crore beneficiaries have already availed of the scheme. Eligible students who wish to receive a free tablet or smartphone can apply by following the prescribed process and meeting the eligibility criteria.

What Is Swami Vivekanand Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana?

Under the Swami Vivekanand Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana (Mission DigiShakti), the Uttar Pradesh government is providing free tablets and smartphones to students enrolled in undergraduate, graduate, postgraduate and technical courses. The initiative is designed to improve digital access and strengthen academic and skill-based learning among students.

Applicants must fulfil all eligibility conditions to avail of the benefit.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must be a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The applicant must be studying in a graduation, post-graduation, diploma, medical or other professional course.

The annual family income of the applicant should be less than Rs 2 lakh.

The student must be enrolled in a government or private college.

How to apply for free tablets and smartphones

Eligible candidates seeking to benefit from the scheme must visit the official website: yuvasathi.in/schemes-detail/up-free-tablet-smartphone-yojana. After visiting the website:

Click on the “Services” option.

Select “Education and Scholarship,” then click on “Uttar Pradesh Free Tablet Smartphone Scheme.”

Click on the “Apply for Scheme” option.

Fill in the application form carefully with all required details and submit it.

DigiShakti Portal And Status Check

Colleges and universities upload the data of eligible students directly to the DigiShakti portal. Once the data is uploaded, students are required to complete their e-KYC through MeriPehchaan on the DigiShakti portal.

Students can check their application status by visiting the portal and clicking on the “Student Corner.” After the process is completed, colleges or universities will inform students about the date and venue for the distribution of free tablets and smartphones.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI