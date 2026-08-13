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English NewsEducationUPSC NDA 2 Exam 2026 On September 13: Check Exam Timings, Marks, Negative Marking And Key Instructions

UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2026 On September 13: Check Exam Timings, Marks, Negative Marking And Key Instructions

UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2026 will be held on September 13. Check exam timings, 394 vacancies, negative marking and answer-key representation details.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 11:35 AM (IST)

UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to conduct the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination 2, 2026 on September 13. Candidates appearing for the defence entrance examination should take note of the paper timings, marking scheme and the process for raising objections after the test. 

The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The mathematics paper will be held in the morning, followed by the General Ability Test (GAT) in the afternoon. 

The UPSC had earlier invited applications from candidates seeking admission through the NDA and NA 2 examination, with the application window closing on June 11, 2026. 

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UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2026: Check Paper Timings 

The NDA and NA 2 examination will comprise two papers carrying a combined total of 900 marks. 

The mathematics paper will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm and will carry 300 marks. 

Candidates will then appear for the General Ability Test (GAT) from 2 pm to 4 pm. The GAT paper will carry 600 marks. 

A gap between the two shifts will give candidates time to move between the examination arrangements and prepare for the second paper. 

NDA NA 2 Exam 2026: How Many Vacancies Are Available? 

The 2026 NDA and NA 2 examination is being conducted for a total of 394 vacancies. 

According to the vacancy details provided, 370 positions are earmarked for male candidates, while 24 vacancies are available for female candidates. 

The examination provides an entry route for eligible candidates aspiring to pursue a career in India's armed forces. Candidates appearing for the test should therefore ensure that they are familiar with the examination requirements and schedule ahead of the test date. 

UPSC NDA 2 Marking Scheme: Negative Marking Explained 

Candidates should be particularly careful while attempting questions because the NDA and NA-II examination include negative marking. 

Under the prescribed marking scheme, an incorrect answer will result in a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. 

However, candidates will not lose marks for leaving a question unanswered. This makes it important for aspirants to assess questions carefully rather than making random guesses. 

Candidates should also follow the examination instructions issued by UPSC while attempting both papers. 

What Happens After UPSC NDA NA 2 Exam 2026? 

The examination process does not end with the conclusion of the papers. Candidates will subsequently have an opportunity to submit representations regarding questions asked in the examination and the provisional answer keys.  

The UPSC will allow candidates to submit such representations within a five-day window, beginning from the third day after the examination and continuing until 6 pm on the seventh day. 

Candidates who wish to raise an objection will have to use the designated online process. 

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How To Submit UPSC NDA 2 Representations 

  • Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in. 
  • Enter your required credentials to access your account. 
  • Open the Examinations section and click on ‘Examinations’. 
  • Click ‘Representations on Question Paper & Provisional Answer Keys’. 
  • Select the NDA/NA 2 Examination 2026. 
  • Provide the required information regarding the question or provisional answer key. 
  • Review the details and submit the representation online. 

Ensure that the representation is submitted within the prescribed five-day window. 

The information bulletin states, "No representation by email/post/hand or by any other mode shall be accepted, and the Commission shall not enter into any correspondence with the candidates in this regard. No representation shall be accepted under any circumstances after this window of five (05) days is over," the information bulletin states. 

Therefore, candidates who wish to raise concerns regarding any question or provisional answer key should ensure that their representation is submitted through the designated portal before the deadline expires .

With the NDA and NA 2 examination scheduled for September 13, 2026, aspirants should keep track of the two-shift timetable, understand the negative-marking rules and remain alert for the post-examination representation window. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UPSC UPSC 2026 UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2026 UPSC NDA 2 Exam Schedule UPSC NA II Exam 2026 Schedule UPSC NA II Exam 2026
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