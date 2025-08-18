UP Teacher Recruitment Row: Reserved Category Candidates Gherao Minister's House

Candidates from reserved categories who took part in the 69,000 teacher recruitment drive staged a protest on Monday, August 18, outside the residence of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh. A large crowd gathered, raising slogans. Heavy police deployment was seen at the spot.

The candidates alleged widespread irregularities in the recruitment process, claiming that thousands from reserved categories were unfairly denied jobs. They pointed out that after a prolonged hearing, the Allahabad High Court ruled in their favour, but the government failed to implement the order. The matter is now pending before the Supreme Court.

The protesters accused the state government of negligence and said it was not presenting their case strongly in the Supreme Court. They demanded that the government pursue the matter with urgency to ensure speedy justice. Despite more than 20 scheduled hearings, they said, the case has seen no progress.

Amrendra Patel, who is leading the protest, recalled that the recruitment process began in 2018. According to him, when results were declared, reserved category candidates faced injustice and were excluded from appointments. After years of agitation and legal battle, on August 13, 2024, a double bench of the Lucknow High Court ordered the government to complete appointments within three months. However, Patel said, the state failed to act and instead allowed the case to move to the Supreme Court.

“The government must defend us strongly in the Supreme Court,” Patel said. “Because of its negligence, we are forced to take to the streets. All we want is justice without further delay.”

The protest site saw hundreds of candidates carrying posters, banners, and even BJP flags. Many also held placards with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s name and image, appealing directly to him for justice. The candidates dismissed allegations that they were acting on the instructions of opposition parties, stressing that they have always stood with the BJP but still feel wronged in this recruitment process.

