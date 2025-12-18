UP School Holiday: Bareilly Schools Closed Till Dec 20 Due To Dense Fog

UP School Holiday: Schools up to Class 8 in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district will remain closed for three days as harsh winter conditions continue to disrupt daily life. The district administration has ordered the closure from December 18 to December 20, citing intense cold and dense fog that have raised safety concerns for young students.

The decision applies to all government, aided and private schools in the district and has been taken as a precautionary step to protect children during the severe weather spell.

Bareilly and surrounding areas have been experiencing persistent fog and biting cold for several days. Visibility during early morning hours has dropped sharply, while cold winds have added to the discomfort. These conditions have slowed traffic movement and increased the risk of accidents on roads.

Weather records show that December 16 was the coldest day in Bareilly in the past decade, with the maximum temperature falling to 16.3 degrees Celsius. Residents have reported little to no sunshine, worsening the impact of the cold wave.

Administration Issues Closure Order

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Dr Vinita said the order was issued on the directions of District Magistrate Avinash Singh. She warned that strict action would be taken against any school found violating the closure order.

Officials, however, clarified that schools which already have examinations scheduled during this period may conduct them according to the pre-announced timetable. Apart from this exception, all regular classes for students up to Class 8 will remain suspended for three days.

Weather Alert and Safety Advisory

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for dense fog for the next three days. According to weather officials, cold winds blowing in from hilly regions may further aggravate conditions, with no immediate relief expected.

In view of the situation, the district administration has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and take special care of children and elderly people, who are more vulnerable to extreme cold.

Similar Measures Taken in Lucknow

Meanwhile, similar steps have been taken in Lucknow, where the Uttar Pradesh government has revised school timings. As per official orders, schools from Class 1 to Class 12 across all boards will now operate only after 9 am, ensuring student safety during peak cold and fog hours.

Authorities across the state continue to monitor the situation closely and may introduce further measures if weather conditions worsen.

