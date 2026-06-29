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English NewsEducationSchool Holidays In July 2026: Check Important Dates Before Schools Reopen

School Holidays In July 2026: Check Important Dates Before Schools Reopen

Schools across India reopen in July 2026 after summer vacation. Check the complete July holiday list and important closure dates for students.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 11:23 AM (IST)

July 2026 School Holidays: Schools across India are set to welcome students back in July 2026 as the summer vacation officially comes to an end on June 30. While the new academic session begins for most schools during the first week of July, parents and students should note that the month has only a limited number of holidays, with most closures depending on state-specific observances and regular weekends. 

Unlike October or November, July does not feature any major nationwide public holidays that lead to extended school breaks. However, a few regional holidays may affect school schedules in certain states. Since holiday calendars vary across education boards and state governments, families are advised to verify the final schedule with their respective schools before making travel or academic plans. 

ALSO READ: UP School Heatwave Safety Guidelines 2026: New Rules Parents And Students Must Know

July 2026 School Holiday List 

Students can expect schools to remain closed only on weekends and selected regional holidays during July. The important observances scheduled for the month include: 

  • July 16, 2026: Rath Yatra (Observed as a Restricted Holiday in some states and regions) 
  • July 31, 2026: Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day (Generally observed as a holiday in Punjab, Haryana and a few neighbouring regions) 

Apart from these occasions, there are no major national holidays scheduled during July 2026. Schools in many parts of the country are expected to operate as per their regular timetable. 

Since individual schools and education boards may issue separate holiday notifications, parents should confirm the final calendar through the school administration or the institution's official communication channels. 

Why Parents Should Check the School Calendar 

Knowing the school holiday schedule in advance can help parents organise their family's plans more effectively after the long summer vacation. 

ALSO READ: Is Your Child Enrolled? Yogi Adityanath Announces UP School Admission Drive From July 1

Families planning coaching classes, tuition schedules or competitive exam preparation can use the conclusion of the 51-day summer break to prepare students for the new academic session. Parents considering short family trips should also remember that July offers fewer long holidays compared to the festive season later in the year. 

Planning ahead also helps students settle into their school routine without unnecessary interruptions during the opening weeks of the academic term. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News School Holidays July Holidays School Holidays July 2026 Summer Vacation Ends
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