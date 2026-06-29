School Holidays In July 2026: Check Important Dates Before Schools Reopen

July 2026 School Holidays: Schools across India are set to welcome students back in July 2026 as the summer vacation officially comes to an end on June 30. While the new academic session begins for most schools during the first week of July, parents and students should note that the month has only a limited number of holidays, with most closures depending on state-specific observances and regular weekends.

Unlike October or November, July does not feature any major nationwide public holidays that lead to extended school breaks. However, a few regional holidays may affect school schedules in certain states. Since holiday calendars vary across education boards and state governments, families are advised to verify the final schedule with their respective schools before making travel or academic plans.

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July 2026 School Holiday List

Students can expect schools to remain closed only on weekends and selected regional holidays during July. The important observances scheduled for the month include:

July 16, 2026: Rath Yatra (Observed as a Restricted Holiday in some states and regions)

July 31, 2026: Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day (Generally observed as a holiday in Punjab, Haryana and a few neighbouring regions)

Apart from these occasions, there are no major national holidays scheduled during July 2026. Schools in many parts of the country are expected to operate as per their regular timetable.

Since individual schools and education boards may issue separate holiday notifications, parents should confirm the final calendar through the school administration or the institution's official communication channels.

Why Parents Should Check the School Calendar

Knowing the school holiday schedule in advance can help parents organise their family's plans more effectively after the long summer vacation.

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Families planning coaching classes, tuition schedules or competitive exam preparation can use the conclusion of the 51-day summer break to prepare students for the new academic session. Parents considering short family trips should also remember that July offers fewer long holidays compared to the festive season later in the year.

Planning ahead also helps students settle into their school routine without unnecessary interruptions during the opening weeks of the academic term.

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