Indian Students Heading To Uzbekistan: Govt Focused On Ensuring Quality Education, Says MEA

New Delhi: The Centre is continuing its efforts to ensure that Indian students travelling to Uzbekistan for higher studies, particularly medical courses, receive quality education and follow the standards prescribed by India's National Medical Commission (NMC), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the issue during his bi-weekly media briefing. He was asked about reports suggesting a significant decline in the number of Indian students interested in pursuing medical education in Uzbekistan and whether discussions were taking place between the two countries regarding the matter.

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Responding to the questions, Jaiswal said, "We continue to engage with the Uzbek side as far as issues about Indian students are concerned," indicating that the government remains in contact with Uzbekistan on matters affecting Indian students.

MEA Highlights Focus On Quality Education For Indian Students

Jaiswal reiterated that the government wants Indian students choosing Uzbekistan for medical and other academic programmes to receive education that meets the required standards.

He said the government remains focussed on ensuring students pursuing studies in Uzbekistan, particularly medical courses, receive an education that complies with the NMC's guidelines in India.

Jaiswal also referred to the advisories previously issued by the Indian Embassy in Tashkent and the National Medical Commission. These guidelines cover students planning to study in Uzbekistan as well as those considering educational opportunities in several other countries.

Referring to the available guidance, the MEA spokesperson said, "Please do have a look at the advisories that have been issued," encouraging students to review the instructions before making decisions about studying abroad.

Indian Embassy's Advisory For Students Planning Medical Studies In Uzbekistan

In an advisory dated June 25, the Indian Embassy in Tashkent asked students planning to pursue medical education in Uzbekistan to exercise caution while selecting education consultants.

It advised those choosing to engage an Education Consultant (EC) to work only with consultants whose businesses are registered in India.

The Embassy also highlighted concerns regarding certain newly established institutions, particularly private universities, which may not have adequate infrastructure, laboratories or English-speaking faculty.

The advisory stated, "Please note that some newly established institutions, particularly private universities, may lack infrastructure and laboratories, English-speaking faculty and hence not meet NMC's Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL) regulations 2021. Students are also advised to come on a student visa to study in Uzbekistan," it said.

Embassy Flags Student Visa Requirements

The Indian Embassy also cautioned students against travelling to Uzbekistan on an e-visa for educational purposes.

According to the advisory, the Embassy had received information about a few instances of students arriving in the country on e-visas. It advised students to obtain the appropriate student visa before travelling for their studies.

The advisory further stated, "A few cases of students coming on e-visas have come to the Embassy's attention. In case of any difficulty being faced, the Consular Officer of the Embassy may be contacted," the advisory had said.

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MEA Warns Students Against Unscrupulous Education Agents

Jaiswal also stressed the importance of protecting Indian students from individuals or organisations that could exploit them during the process of seeking admission abroad.

He said, "It is also important to ensure that Indian students headed to Uzbekistan for medical studies or other studies are not exploited by unscrupulous elements both here in India as also in Uzbekistan. And as I said, I urge you to look at the advisories that we've issued. You will get a clearer idea as to why things are happening the way they are happening," he added.

The MEA's statement highlighted the government's focus on maintaining education standards for Indian students in Uzbekistan, ensuring compliance with NMC guidelines for medical education and encouraging students to follow the advisories issued by the Indian Embassy and the NMC before making decisions about studying abroad.

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