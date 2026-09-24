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English NewsEducationCBSE Board Exams 2027: LOC Submission Begins For Class 10, 12, Check Fee, And Deadline

CBSE Board Exams 2027: LOC Submission Begins For Class 10, 12, Check Fee, And Deadline

CBSE has opened LOC submission for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2027. Check the October 17 deadline, late fee, examination charges and key details.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 03:03 PM (IST)

CBSE Exams 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the online process for schools to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations 2027. Schools can submit candidate details without paying a late fee until October 17. 

The Board will also provide a late submission window from October 22 to October 26. Schools and students should ensure that all information entered during the LOC process is accurate, particularly the subjects selected for the upcoming board examinations. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: When Will Class 10, 12 Timetable Be Released? Check Latest Update

CBSE has made it clear that only students whose names are included through the online LOC submission process will be permitted to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations for the 2026-27 session. 

CBSE Board Exams 2027: LOC Submission Deadline 

Schools need to complete the LOC submission process within the specified timeline. The regular submission window will remain open until October 17 without a late fee. 

For schools submitting the LOC after the regular deadline, CBSE has provided an additional window from October 22 to October 26, during which a late fee will apply. 

The Board has stressed the importance of entering correct student information and choosing the appropriate subjects while submitting the LOC. 

The late fee for submitting the LOC is Rs 2,200. A challan can be generated only up to October 26, while the payment can be made until the validity period mentioned on the challan. 

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Examination Fee For Students 

The examination fee varies depending on the candidate's location. For five subjects, the fee applicable to Indian students is Rs 1,600 per candidate. 

For students studying in Nepal, the examination fee for five subjects is Rs 5,500, while students from other countries will have to pay Rs 11,000 for five subjects. 

The fee structure is different for candidates opting for an additional subject. 

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Additional Subject Fee 

Candidates who choose an additional subject will have to pay a separate examination fee. The amount varies according to the student's location. 

  • Indian students: Rs 320 per additional subject 
  • Students in Nepal: Rs 1,100 per additional subject 
  • Students from other countries: Rs 2,200 per additional subject 

Students and schools should check the applicable fee carefully while completing the LOC-related process. 

CBSE Class 12 Practical Examination Fee 

Class 12 students appearing for practical examinations will also have to pay the applicable practical fee on a per-subject basis. 

The practical examination fee is: 

  • Indian students: Rs 160 per subject 
  • Students in Nepal: Rs 175 per subject 
  • Students from other countries: Rs 375 per subject 

The applicable fee depends on the candidate's location and the subjects requiring practical examinations. 

CBSE Migration Certificate: What Has The Board Said? 

CBSE has also provided an update concerning migration certificates. The Board stated that issuing a hard copy of the migration certificate will not be a compulsory practice. 

Students who require a migration certificate can apply for it online after the declaration of results. 

For Class 12 students, CBSE will make a soft copy of the migration certificate available immediately after the results are declared, according to the Board. 

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Fee Exemption For Visually Impaired Candidates 

Visually impaired candidates appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations are exempted from paying the examination fee. 

This exemption applies to visually impaired students of both classes, as stated by CBSE. 

ALSO READ: NEET PG Result 2026 Declared At nbe.edu.in, Category-Wise Cut-Off, Direct Link To Check Here

Why Is LOC Submission Important? 

The LOC process is an important step for students preparing to appear for the 2027 CBSE Board examinations. CBSE has stated that only candidates whose names are submitted through the online LOC process will be permitted to sit for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations in the 2026-27 session. 

Schools therefore need to ensure that candidate details are submitted correctly within the prescribed deadline. Particular attention should be given to student information and subject selection to avoid errors in the examination records. 

Students and parents should stay in touch with their respective schools for the submission of candidate details and other examination-related requirements.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE LOC Submission CBSE Board Exams 2027 CBSE Exams 2027
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