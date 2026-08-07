NEET UG Counselling 2026: Medical aspirants have been left waiting for clarity over the Round 1 choice-filling schedule after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) briefly published a notice announcing a postponement and subsequently removed it from its official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The withdrawn notice indicated that the Round 1 choice-filling process, originally scheduled to begin on August 6, would instead commence at 12 noon on August 8. However, the notice is no longer available on the MCC website, and the committee has not issued a fresh clarification on whether the revised timeline will remain applicable.

The development comes amid changes concerning the assessment and certification guidelines for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates seeking admission to MBBS courses.

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MCC Notice On NEET UG Round 1 Choice Filling Withdrawn

According to the notice that was briefly available, MCC had decided to defer the start of Round 1 choice filling. Under the revised timeline mentioned in the notice, candidates would have been able to begin submitting their college and course preferences from 12 noon on August 8.

The notice did not indicate any other modification to the counselling schedule. However, with the document now removed, candidates are uncertain whether August 8 will continue to be the revised starting date or whether MCC will announce another schedule.

For students and parents tracking the counselling process closely, the removal of the notice has added uncertainty at a crucial stage of the admission process.

Why Was NEET UG Choice Filling Postponed?

The withdrawn MCC communication linked the change to a notification from the National Medical Commission (NMC) concerning PwBD candidates.

The notice referred to an NMC letter dated August 5, 2026, concerning assessment guidelines applicable to PwBD candidates seeking admission to the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) course.

The NMC's latest communication included an addendum to the guidelines issued on July 27. The revisions were made to bring the provisions in line with a memorandum issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

What Should NEET UG 2026 Candidates Do Now?

With the postponement notice no longer visible on the MCC website, candidates should avoid relying on the withdrawn schedule until an official clarification is issued.

Medical aspirants are advised to regularly check the MCC's official website and counselling portal for any fresh notification regarding Round 1 registration, choice filling, choice locking and seat allotment.

Candidates should also keep their preferred colleges and courses shortlisted so they can complete the choice-filling process promptly once MCC confirms the schedule.

What Is NEET UG Choice Filling?

Choice filling is an important stage of the NEET UG counselling process during which eligible candidates select the medical and dental colleges and courses they wish to join. Candidates can arrange their preferences according to their desired course, college, and other admission considerations.

The eventual seat allotment is determined using multiple factors, including a candidate's NEET UG rank, reservation category, availability of seats, and the preferences submitted during counselling.

Candidates are generally given an opportunity to modify their preferences before the choice-filling window closes. They must also lock their choices within the prescribed deadline for those preferences to be considered for seat allotment.

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MCC Counselling Update: Students Await Fresh Clarification

For now, the key question for NEET UG 2026 aspirants is whether Round 1 choice filling will actually begin at 12 noon on August 8. Since the earlier postponement notice has been withdrawn, candidates should wait for an official update rather than assuming that the revised date is confirmed.

Students and parents should keep checking MCC announcements for the latest counselling schedule and further instructions, particularly regarding choice filling and seat allotment.

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