UGC NET December 2025 Exam Schedule Released At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the subject-wise timetable for the UGC NET December 2025 examination, providing candidates with clarity on their exam dates and subjects. Aspirants are advised to stay updated with official notifications, guidelines, and any changes related to the examination by regularly checking the official portal. Ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination will be held from 31 December to 7 January 2026, with the timetable released subject-wise and date-wise. On 31 December, the exam will take place for subjects such as Law, Social Work, Telugu, Tourism Administration and Management, Spanish, Prakrit, Kashmiri and Konkani, among others. These papers will be conducted in the first shift, from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon.

According to the official notice, the UGC NET city intimation slip will be issued 10 days before the examination date. Candidates can scroll down to check the detailed schedule.

UGC NET December 2025: Exam Schedule and Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the detailed exam schedule for UGC NET December 2025, clearly listing subjects for Shift I (9.00 am to 12.00 noon) and Shift II (3.00 pm to 6.00 pm) on each exam day.

On 31 December 2025, all examinations will be conducted only in Shift I. From the remaining dates, papers will be held in both shifts, depending on the subject.

The exam will continue across several days, with different subjects allotted to specific dates and shifts. Subjects such as Law, Social Work, Languages, Commerce, Science, Humanities, Education, Management, Political Science, Economics and several regional and foreign languages are included in the schedule.

Candidates appearing for the examination are advised to carefully check their subject name, date, and shift timing to avoid any confusion on the exam day.

Important Instructions for Candidates:

As per the official NTA notice dated 17 December 2025, candidates must strictly follow all instructions mentioned on the official website. These include details related to exam centre location, reporting time, entry procedures, and examination guidelines. Adhering to these instructions is mandatory for a smooth examination process.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official portal for updates and further announcements related to the UGC NET December 2025 examination.

