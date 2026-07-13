UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to publish the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key shortly on its official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the provisional answer key along with their response sheet and question paper once they are made available online.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30 and July 5 at examination centres across the country. The test determines the eligibility of Indian candidates for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in universities and colleges across India.

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UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Expected Soon

The examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects. Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates will be able to access the answer key PDF, their recorded responses and the question papers through the official portal.

Applicants are advised to download and save their response sheets, as these can be useful while verifying answers and calculating tentative scores before the final result is announced.

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 4: View and download the provisional answer key, response sheet, and question paper.

Step 5: Save a copy for future reference.

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Challenge Process

After releasing the provisional answer key, the NTA will provide candidates with an opportunity to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect.

Candidates wishing to raise objections must submit their challenge online along with valid supporting documents. A non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged will be applicable.

According to the official information, the provisional answer key is expected to remain available for two to three days, during which candidates can submit their objections.

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UGC NET Reservation Policy

The Government of India's reservation policy is applicable to UGC NET admissions and eligibility.

According to the official guidelines, reservation in Central Universities and Institutions deemed to be Universities is as follows:

15% of seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

7.5% of seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

27% of seats are reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC) – Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) candidates as per the Central List.

10% of seats are reserved for General-Economically Weaker Sections (General-EWS) candidates.

5% of seats within the above categories are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) with 40% or more disability.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates regarding the release of the provisional answer key, objection window and subsequent result announcement.

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