WBJEE Round 2 Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the Round 2 counselling registration and choice filling process for WBJEE Counselling 2026 today, July 13. Eligible candidates who qualified in the entrance examination can now participate in the counselling process to seek admission to undergraduate programmes in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture offered by participating institutions.

Candidates must complete the registration process, submit their preferred colleges and courses, upload the required documents and pay the prescribed counselling fee through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the registration and choice filling window for Round 2 will remain open until July 17, 2026.

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WBJEE Round 2 Counselling 2026: Registration Process

Candidates interested in participating in the second round of counselling must complete the online application process within the specified deadline. Along with registration, applicants are also required to submit their preferred college and course choices before the window closes.

The counselling process is being conducted for admissions to undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture across participating universities and colleges.

WBJEE Round 2 Counselling 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE Counselling 2026 Registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by entering the required basic details.

Step 4: Log in using the registered credentials.

Step 5: Fill in the counselling application form carefully.

Step 6: Upload the prescribed documents.

Step 7: Pay the applicable counselling fee.

Step 8: Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates should also complete the choice filling process by selecting their preferred colleges and courses before the registration deadline.

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WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment and Next Steps

Once the registration and choice filling process concludes, the WBJEE Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on July 21, 2026.

Candidates who receive a seat allotment will have to complete the next stage of the admission process between July 21 and July 23, 2026. During this period, they will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee, report to their allotted institution for document verification and admission formalities, or opt for seat withdrawal, if required.

Applicants are advised to complete every stage of the counselling process within the prescribed timeline to avoid missing their opportunity for admission. They should also keep all necessary documents and login credentials ready to ensure a smooth application and admission process.

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