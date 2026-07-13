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English NewsEducationWBJEE Round 2 Counselling 2026 Begins Today: Registration, Choice Filling Starts; Check Important Dates

WBJEE Round 2 Counselling 2026 Begins Today: Registration, Choice Filling Starts; Check Important Dates

WBJEE Round 2 Counselling 2026 registration and choice filling begin today. Check the last date, application steps, seat allotment schedule and more.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 03:08 PM (IST)

WBJEE Round 2 Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the Round 2 counselling registration and choice filling process for WBJEE Counselling 2026 today, July 13. Eligible candidates who qualified in the entrance examination can now participate in the counselling process to seek admission to undergraduate programmes in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture offered by participating institutions. 

Candidates must complete the registration process, submit their preferred colleges and courses, upload the required documents and pay the prescribed counselling fee through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the registration and choice filling window for Round 2 will remain open until July 17, 2026. 

ALSO READ: NEET PG 2026: Registration Last Date, Admit Card, Exam & Result Dates, Check Complete Schedule

WBJEE Round 2 Counselling 2026: Registration Process 

Candidates interested in participating in the second round of counselling must complete the online application process within the specified deadline. Along with registration, applicants are also required to submit their preferred college and course choices before the window closes. 

The counselling process is being conducted for admissions to undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture across participating universities and colleges. 

WBJEE Round 2 Counselling 2026: How to Apply  

Step 1: Visit the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE Counselling 2026 Registration link available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Register by entering the required basic details. 

Step 4: Log in using the registered credentials. 

Step 5: Fill in the counselling application form carefully. 

Step 6: Upload the prescribed documents. 

Step 7: Pay the applicable counselling fee. 

Step 8: Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference. 

NOTE: Candidates should also complete the choice filling process by selecting their preferred colleges and courses before the registration deadline. 

ALSO READ: DU Admission 2026: SRCC, St Stephen's Drop Out Of Top 5 As This College Emerges As Students' New Favourite

WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment and Next Steps 

Once the registration and choice filling process concludes, the WBJEE Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on July 21, 2026. 

Candidates who receive a seat allotment will have to complete the next stage of the admission process between July 21 and July 23, 2026. During this period, they will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee, report to their allotted institution for document verification and admission formalities, or opt for seat withdrawal, if required. 

Applicants are advised to complete every stage of the counselling process within the prescribed timeline to avoid missing their opportunity for admission. They should also keep all necessary documents and login credentials ready to ensure a smooth application and admission process. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
WBJEE WBJEE Round 2 Counselling 2026 WBJEE Counselling 2026
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