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English NewsEducationUGC-NET 2026: NTA Releases Final Answer Keys For 84 Subjects, Check Details

UGC-NET 2026: NTA Releases Final Answer Keys For 84 Subjects, Check Details

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 10:20 PM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the final answer keys of UGC-NET 2026 for 84 subjects.

The agency announced the release through a post on social media, asking candidates to access the final answer key for their respective subjects.

How To Access UGC-NET Final Answer Key

Candidates can view their subject-wise final answer key by logging in using their credentials.

NTA has advised candidates to log in and access the Final Answer Key of their subject.

The agency has also provided a link for candidates to access their respective subject answer keys.

Final Keys Released For 84 Subjects

The final answer keys have been released for 84 subjects, allowing candidates to check the answers applicable to their respective UGC-NET 2026 examination.

Candidates can log in with their credentials to view the final answer key for their subject.

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 10:20 PM (IST)
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