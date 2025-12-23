Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 Declared at tnpsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 released; shortlisted candidates can check PDF & pay mains fee by Dec 29.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group II and IIA services) can check their results on the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in. 

The result has been released in PDF format and includes the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the mains examination. Candidates selected for the mains round must pay the required fee using their registered One Time Registration (OTR) ID between December 23, 2025, and December 29, 2025, up to 11:59 pm. 

All shortlisted candidates will then go through the post-wise selection process based on their performance in the mains examination. 

Along with the results, TNPSC has also announced the mains examination dates. According to the official schedule, Paper I (Tamil Eligibility Test) will be conducted on February 8 in the afternoon session, while Paper II (General Knowledge) will be held on February 22 in the forenoon session. 

TNPSC Group 2 Mains 2025: Examination Fee

Candidates who have qualified for the mains examination must pay an examination fee of Rs 150 using their One Time Registration (OTR) ID between December 23 and December 29, 2025, unless they are eligible for a fee exemption. 

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025. 

Step 3: Enter the required login details on the new page. 

Step 4: Click Submit to view your results. 

Step 5: Check the result and download the page. 

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference. 

Direct Link to Check - TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025

NPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025: Details Mentioned On PDF 

The scorecard will contain the following details: 

  • Candidate’s name 
  • Category 
  • Examination date 
  • Subject information 
  • Marks secured 
  • Total marks 

About TNPSC Group II Exam 2025: 

The Combined Civil Services Examination – II (for Group II and IIA Services) is conducted in two successive stages: (i) the Common Preliminary Examination and (ii) the separate Main Examination for Group II and Group IIA Services. 

For the post of Forester, the selection process includes three successive stages: (i) the Common Preliminary Examination, (ii) the Main Examination, and (iii) the Endurance Test. Candidates can find more details on the official TNPSC website. 

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
TNPSC TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025
