TG TET January 2026: The Department of School Education, Hyderabad will close the registration window for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) January 2026 on 29 November 2025. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to complete the process as soon as possible by visiting the official TG TET website at tgtet.aptonline.in.

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) sets separate eligibility requirements for Paper I and Paper II, depending on the level a candidate intends to teach. Paper I is designed for applicants who wish to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper II applies to those planning to teach Classes 6 to 8.

TG TET January 2026: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test website at tgtet.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘TG TET January 2026 Registration’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details on the registration page.

Step 4: Submit the information and then fill in the application form.

Step 5: Pay the examination fee.

Step 6: Submit the completed form and download the confirmation page for future use.

About TG TET Exam 2026:

The TGTET examination is scheduled to take place from 3 January to 31 January 2025. It will be conducted in two shifts each day: the first from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and the second from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

Both Paper I and Paper II will include 150 multiple-choice questions, carrying a total of 150 marks. The papers will cover Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

The question paper will be bilingual English followed by the Language-I selected by the candidate, except for Sanskrit. For candidates choosing Sanskrit, the questions will appear in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari script).

