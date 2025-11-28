JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Application Correction Facility Opens on December 1, Know How to Apply

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has closed the registration window for JEE Main 2026. The application correction facility will open on December 1. Candidates who have made any mistakes in their JEE Main 2026 application form can use this one-time option to edit their details on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The opening of the application correction window allows candidates to check and update key details, including personal information, academic records, and preferred exam cities. As the JEE Main Session 1 exam is scheduled from January 21 to 30, 2026, it is important to ensure that your application is accurate and error-free for a smooth admission process.

JEE Main 2026: Session 1 Application Correction Fee

Candidates who make changes that affect the application fee such as adding a paper or updating their category will need to pay the difference. Please note that this fee is non-refundable. If the corrections do not alter the fee amount, no extra payment is needed.

The payment can be made online through:

Credit or Debit Card

Net Banking

UPI

JEE Main 2026: How to Make Changes in Application Form

Step 1: Visit the NTA JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the “Application Form Correction” link.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password to open your submitted form.

Step 4: A new page will show your application form. Review it carefully and make changes to the permitted fields.

Step 5: If your edits result in a change to the application fee (for example, modifying your exam paper or category), pay the required difference online.

Step 6: Once all updates are made, check the form thoroughly and click the final submit button.

Step 7: Download and save the revised confirmation page for future use.

JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2026:

NTA will conduct the JEE Main Session 1 exam 2026 from January 21 to 30 for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other participating institutions.

Education Loan Information:

