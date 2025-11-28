Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CTET February 2026 Registration Underway at ctet.nic.in, Apply by December 18

CTET 2026 registration is now open. Candidates can apply online till December 18 and must follow the required guidelines for uploading documents. Check all you need to know here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

CTET 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for the February 2026 session from 27 November 2025. Candidates who wish to apply must submit their forms online through the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.  

Applicants must complete and submit their forms before the registration window closes on December 18. 

CTET 2026: Registration Fees and Required Payments 

Applicants submitting the form for a single paper must pay a fee of Rs 1,000, while those opting for both papers are required to pay Rs 1,200. The payment must be completed online during the application process to ensure successful submission. 

CTET 2026: How to Register 

Step 1: Visit the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the “Apply” option under the New Candidate Registration section. 

Step 3: Provide your personal and contact details to complete the initial registration. 

Step 4: After registering, log in using the application number and password sent to you. 

Step 5: Fill in the CTET application form with all the required details. 

Step 6: Upload a scanned copy of your passport-size photograph and signature. 

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form to complete the process. 

NOTE: CBSE requires all candidates to upload scanned copies of their latest photograph and signature in JPG or JPEG format. The photograph must fall between 10 KB and 100 KB with dimensions of 3.5 cm × 4.5 cm, while the signature should be between 3 KB and 30 KB, sized at 3.5 cm × 1.5 cm.  

CTET 2026: Exam Details 

The CTET examination for the February session will take place on 8 February 2026. The test is designed for aspiring teachers seeking to qualify for teaching positions in Classes 1 to 8 at central government schools. The exam will be held in two shifts: the morning session from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm, and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. 

Candidates are encouraged to complete their applications early and ensure all uploaded documents meet the specified guidelines. 

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
CBSE CTET CTET 2026
