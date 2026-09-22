Tamil Nadu CM Vijay To Launch Expanded Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme For Classes 6-8

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to launch the expanded Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme at 8:30 am on Tuesday at the Government Middle School in Gandhi Gramam, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai.

The expanded programme will now include students from Classes 6 to 8 studying in government and government-aided schools across Tamil Nadu. Until now, the free breakfast initiative covered students from Classes 1 to 5.

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The expansion is expected to reach around 15.30 lakh more students enrolled across 15,454 schools. To support the wider coverage, the state government has earmarked an additional Rs 217.63 crore for the current financial year. This takes the total allocation for the scheme to Rs 724 crore.

Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme To Cover Classes 6-8

The breakfast programme was earlier called the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme. It has now been renamed the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme in memory of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Congress leader K Kamaraj.

Kamaraj was associated with efforts to expand school education and strengthen the state's school meal initiatives. The rechristened scheme will continue providing free breakfast while extending its coverage to middle-school students.

When Will The Expanded Scheme Begin?

The statewide rollout of the expanded programme will start on Tuesday. However, students in Chengalpattu and Tiruppur districts will not be covered immediately as the implementation has been deferred there because of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the upcoming Assembly by-elections.

The expansion was originally planned for September 17 but was later rescheduled to September 22.

The Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department has asked district administrations to complete all arrangements for the launch. Authorities have also been directed to ensure that kitchens and areas used for serving food are clean and hygienic.

15.30 Lakh Additional Students To Benefit

The expansion will bring breakfast support to approximately 15.30 lakh additional students across Tamil Nadu. These students will join those from Classes 1 to 5 who were already covered by the scheme.

With additional coverage, the state has increased its financial allocation for the programme by Rs 217.63 crore during the current financial year. The total budget for the breakfast scheme now stands at Rs 724 crore.

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How The Breakfast Scheme Will Help Students

The expanded initiative is aimed at addressing the nutritional needs of schoolchildren and ensuring that students can attend classes without being affected by hunger.

Providing breakfast before classes is also intended to support students' concentration during classroom learning. With the programme now extending to Classes 6 to 8, middle-school students will also receive the benefit of the state's existing breakfast support.

The expansion forms part of Tamil Nadu's broader efforts to strengthen nutritional assistance and improve access to welfare programmes for schoolchildren across the state.

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