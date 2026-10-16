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English NewsNewsIndiaManipur Violence: Kuki-Zo Woman Killed In Naga Ambush, 2 Missing; 10 Tribal Women Dead In Clashes

Manipur Violence: Kuki-Zo Woman Killed In Naga Ambush, 2 Missing; 10 Tribal Women Dead In Clashes

The attack takes the number of Kuki-Zo women killed in the ongoing Kuki-Naga clashes to 10. At least 22 Naga and 32 Kuki-Zo people have been killed since the clashes began in February.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kuki-Zo woman killed, husband injured; two others missing.
  • Naga man's head found; violence toll reaches 54.
  • Home Minister urges dialogue; Army reviews border security.

A Kuki-Zo woman was killed and her husband injured in an alleged ambush by suspected Naga militants in Manipur’s Kamjong district on Thursday, while two other members of the community remain missing, as violence between the Kuki-Zo and Naga communities continues in the state.

The deceased, identified as Hatneikim Haokip, was from Molnoi village. Preliminary information suggests that she and three others were travelling to Phaikoh to buy essential commodities when they were ambushed on the road between Phaikoh and Aishu.

Haokip’s husband sustained injuries in the attack, while the two other civilians travelling with the couple remain unaccounted for. The incident has taken the number of Kuki-Zo women killed in the ongoing clashes with the Naga community to 10, including two pregnant women.

Manipur Violence: At Least 54 Killed Since February

The latest attack comes five days after nine people were killed across three districts in Manipur. Those killed included two Kuki-Zo people, one of them a woman, a Gorkha and six Naga men.

Since the Kuki-Naga clashes began in February this year, at least 22 Naga and 32 Kuki-Zo people have been killed, according to the figures provided. The violence follows the Kuki-Meitei conflict, which continued from 2023 to 2025.

The latest developments have added to concerns over the security situation in the state, where attacks and retaliatory violence have claimed lives from both communities.

Severed Head Of Naga Man Found In Kangpokpi

Separately, security forces recovered the severed head of Naga man Ajinbou Ringkamai in Kangpokpi district late on Wednesday night. He was among four Naga men killed when suspected Kuki militants attacked Makui Ashang village on October 10.

Ringkamai’s head had been severed during the attack and was missing after his headless body was taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal on October 11.

“The head was found in an isolated area near the site by security forces late on Wednesday night, and it was brought to JNIMS this morning for autopsy,” a senior official said.

The Joint Tribes Council Manipur, a Naga organisation, had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the authorities to locate the missing head and ensure a proper funeral.

Manipur Home Minister Calls For Dialogue

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said on Thursday that government efforts and security measures alone would not be enough to end the violence. Speaking in Imphal, he stressed the need for people to exercise restraint and resolve differences through dialogue.

“When the general people do not have humanity, then nobody can stop killing each other. We should understand that,” he said.

“Killing will never solve any problem. We should talk to each other, and all differences should be resolved through dialogue,” he added.

Konthoujam said the government was working to initiate dialogue but emphasised that society also had a role in restoring peace. “Security alone cannot solve the problem. We, the society and the people, should also try to restrain any kind of anger,” he said.

Army Reviews Security Along India-Myanmar Border

Separately, Lt Gen Girish Kalia, General Officer Commanding of the Army’s Spear Corps, visited an Assam Rifles forward post in Manipur on Thursday to review the security situation.

He was briefed on the preparedness of troops deployed to guard the India-Myanmar border amid continuing violence in the state.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the recent incident involving a Kuki-Zo woman in Manipur?

A Kuki-Zo woman, Hatneikim Haokip, was killed and her husband injured in an alleged ambush by suspected Naga militants in Kamjong district. Two other civilians are missing from the attack.

How many people have died in the Kuki-Naga clashes since February?

Since February, 22 Naga and 32 Kuki-Zo people have been killed in the clashes. This violence follows the Kuki-Meitei conflict that occurred from 2023 to 2025.

What is the Manipur Home Minister's stance on resolving the violence?

Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam stressed the need for restraint and dialogue to end the violence. He stated that killing will not solve problems and both the government and society have a role in restoring peace.

What recent development occurred concerning a Naga man in Kangpokpi district?

Security forces recovered the severed head of Naga man Ajinbou Ringkamai in Kangpokpi. He was among four Naga men killed by suspected Kuki militants on October 10.

What action did the Army take regarding security in Manipur?

Lt Gen Girish Kalia of the Army's Spear Corps reviewed the security situation at an Assam Rifles forward post. He was briefed on troops' preparedness along the India-Myanmar border.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manipur News Manipur Violence Kuki Zo
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