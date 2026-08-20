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English NewsEducationDU Opens Another Route To UG Admission: 3 Colleges Now Accept Class 12 Marks for Vacant Seats

DU Opens Another Route To UG Admission: 3 Colleges Now Accept Class 12 Marks for Vacant Seats

DU has allowed 3 more colleges to fill vacant UG seats using Class 12 marks. Check courses, application deadlines and admission dates for students.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 03:16 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Students who missed out on undergraduate admission through the CUET route at the University of Delhi now have another opportunity to secure a seat. Three more DU colleges have been permitted to admit students to selected undergraduate programmes using Class 12 board examination marks. 

Shyam Lal College, Rajdhani College, and Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) have started merit-based admissions for specific courses where seats are still available. The decision comes after vacancies remain even following the university's regular admission process. 

Earlier this month, Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita College had also received permission to use Class 12 marks for filling vacant UG seats. 

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DU Allows Class 12 Marks for Selected Vacant UG Seats 

The latest decision creates an alternative for students who were unable to secure a seat through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-based admission process. 

Under DU's standard admission system, undergraduate aspirants are considered on the basis of their CUET scores, with seat allocation taking place through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The newly permitted admissions are different, as the participating colleges will handle the process directly and prepare merit lists based on Class 12 marks. 

However, the relaxation is limited to specified courses and does not replace CUET as DU's regular UG admission route. 

Shyam Lal College Admission Dates and Courses 

Shyam Lal College has invited applications for three programmes: BSc Physical Science with Chemistry, BSc Physical Science with Electronics and BA (Hons) Hindi. 

Students can submit applications between August 19 and August 21. The college is scheduled to publish its merit list on August 23. 

Candidates shortlisted for admission will undergo physical verification on August 24 and 25. Students interested in these courses should carefully check the college's eligibility requirements and application instructions before submitting their forms. 

Rajdhani College Opens Merit-Based Admissions 

Rajdhani College is also accepting applications for a number of undergraduate programmes under the special admission arrangement. 

The courses include BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BSc (Hons) Physics, BSc Physical Science with Chemistry, BSc Applied Physical Science with Industrial Chemistry, and BA Programme with Sanskrit and History. 

The application deadline is 5 pm on August 24. The merit list is expected to be announced on August 25, while document verification is scheduled for August 27 and 28. 

Students selected through the process will have to complete fee payment by August 29. 

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Zakir Husain Delhi College Announces Vacant Seat Admissions 

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) has opened applications for several language and humanities programmes. 

The available courses include BA (Hons) Persian, BA (Hons) Sanskrit and BA (Hons) Urdu. The college is also accepting applications for BA Programme combinations involving Arabic, Bengali, Persian, Sanskrit or Urdu along with History or Political Science. 

Applications for these courses will remain open until August 23. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UG Admission DU UG Admission 2026 DU Admission 2026 Delhi Unversity
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