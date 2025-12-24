SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026 Application Window Closes Soon at ssc.gov.in, Apply Now

SSC GD Recruitment 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end the application process for the SSC GD Constable 2026 examination on December 31, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for Constable (GD) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles can submit their applications through the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Applicants are advised to check that they meet the SSC GD eligibility requirements and submit the online application before the closing date. The recruitment process consists of a Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency, and Physical Standards Tests (PET/PST), Document Verification, and a Medical Examination.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ option available on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the SSC GD Constable application link.

Step 4: Register yourself using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 5: Log in with your registration ID and password to access the application form.

Step 6: Carefully fill in your personal, educational and contact details.

Step 7: Upload your photograph, signature, and other required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 8: Pay the application fee and submit the form online.

Step 9: Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

All applicants, except women, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and ex-servicemen candidates, are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Candidates are advised to complete the application well before the closing date, as extensions are unlikely to be granted.

SSC GD Recruitment 2026: Overview

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the SSC GD examination every year. This national-level test is held to select eligible candidates for the posts of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) in forces such as the BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF and NCB. This year, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 25,487 GD vacancies.

