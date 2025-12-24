Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026 Application Window Closes Soon at ssc.gov.in, Apply Now

SSC closes SSC GD Constable 2026 applications on December 31, 2025; apply online for 25,487 CAPFs and Assam Rifles posts.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 03:30 PM (IST)

SSC GD Recruitment 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will end the application process for the SSC GD Constable 2026 examination on December 31, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for Constable (GD) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles can submit their applications through the official website at ssc.gov.in. 

Applicants are advised to check that they meet the SSC GD eligibility requirements and submit the online application before the closing date. The recruitment process consists of a Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency, and Physical Standards Tests (PET/PST), Document Verification, and a Medical Examination. 

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: How to Apply  

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ option available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Select the SSC GD Constable application link. 

Step 4: Register yourself using a valid email ID and mobile number. 

Step 5: Log in with your registration ID and password to access the application form. 

Step 6: Carefully fill in your personal, educational and contact details. 

Step 7: Upload your photograph, signature, and other required documents in the prescribed format. 

Step 8: Pay the application fee and submit the form online. 

Step 9: Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

All applicants, except women, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and ex-servicemen candidates, are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Candidates are advised to complete the application well before the closing date, as extensions are unlikely to be granted. 

SSC GD Recruitment 2026: Overview 

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the SSC GD examination every year. This national-level test is held to select eligible candidates for the posts of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty) in forces such as the BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF and NCB. This year, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 25,487 GD vacancies.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026

Unnao Rape Survivor Stopped From Addressing Press, Mother Manhandled
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
Watch | ISRO's 'Baahubali' LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
