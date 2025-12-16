SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2025: Expected To Be Declared Soon, Know When And Where To Check

SSC CGL Tier-1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the results of the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Tier 1 examination anytime this week. Candidates who appeared for the CGLE Tier 1 exam can check their results once released on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

The date and time for announcement of the Tier I results have not been shared yet. Once the SSC CGL Tier 1 results for 2025 are announced, candidates will be able to view and download their scorecards and final answer keys by visiting the official SSC website and logging in with their registration number and password.

Earlier, the SSC Chairman had confirmed that the CGL Tier 1 results would be declared in December 2025. Along with the results, the Commission will also release post-wise and category-wise cut-off marks. Of the nearly 28 lakh candidates who registered for the exam, over 13.5 lakhs appeared for it.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025.

Step 3: A new page will open displaying the result details.

Step 4: Download the result file and take a printout for future reference.

About SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam 2025:

The SSC CGL Tier 1 examination was conducted from September 12 to 26, 2025, on multiple dates. A re-examination for certain candidates was held on October 14, 2025.

The exam was of one hour duration and included 100 questions, carrying a total of 200 marks. The provisional answer key was released on October 16, 2025, along with the objection window. Candidates were allowed to raise objections until October 19, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 14,582 Group B and Group C posts will be filled across various Ministries, Departments and Organisations of the Government of India, as well as Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies and Tribunals. Candidates are advised to follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct links, and the process to check them.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI