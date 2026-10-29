Delhi MCD Teachers Asked To Enroll 3 Out-of-School Children Each By November 15

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has instructed every teacher in its schools to enrol at least three out-of-school children by November 15 as part of an admission drive. The directive has drawn criticism from a teachers’ organisation, which has questioned the timing of the exercise amid an existing shortage of staff and multiple responsibilities assigned to teachers.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the MCD Education Department directed school heads to ensure that the target is met. Zonal deputy directors and assistant directors of education have also been asked to implement earlier instructions concerning the survey of out-of-school children.

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MCD Sets Enrolment Target And Review Schedule

According to the circular issued by the civic body’s Director of Education, enrolment records must be maintained separately for each school and teacher from November 1 to 22.

The performance of principals and the teachers concerned will also be considered while preparing their annual performance reports for 2026-27.

A meeting to review the progress of the enrolment drive has been scheduled for November 23 at the Director of Education’s office. Officials have been instructed to keep records updated for scrutiny during the meeting.

Teachers’ Organisation Raises Workload Concerns

Kuldeep Singh Khatri, founder of the Shikshak Nyay Manch Nagar Nigam, criticised the directive, questioning the decision to conduct an admission drive midway through the academic session when teachers are already handling several assignments.

He also pointed to a shortage of teachers in MCD schools, claiming that no recruitment drive for primary teachers had been announced since 2019.

“MCD teachers are also being assigned duties related to booth-level officer (BLO) work, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Census, mentoring, information technology and sporting events, including football leagues,” Khatri said.

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Organisation Questions Feasibility Of November Deadline

Khatri described the target of enrolling three children per teacher during the middle of the academic session as impractical. He said the exercise would have been more useful if conducted at the beginning of the school year or during the winter vacation.

The MCD circular requires teachers to complete the enrolment target by November 15 and maintain records until November 22. Officials will assess the progress of the drive at the meeting scheduled for November 23.

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