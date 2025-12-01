School Holiday: Chennai Schools Closed Due To Cyclone Ditwah? Check Details Here

School Holiday Today: As of December 1, 2025, Cyclone Ditvaah is positioned over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to move north-northwest, bringing it closer to the northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The IMD has issued a red alert for several districts, increasing the likelihood of school closures on 1 December 2025.

At present, there has been no official announcement regarding school holidays in Chennai or other parts of Tamil Nadu for 1 December. However, with a heavy rainfall forecast, closures are expected in the districts most affected.

Some state governments have already declared a holiday for schools and colleges on December 1, 2025. Students should stay in contact with their respective institutions for the latest and most accurate updates.

Schools Closed in Puducherry Today?

Schools in Puducherry, both government and private, will remain closed today, December 1; Home and Education Minister A. Namassivayam have announced, according to Times Now. The decision has been taken as a precaution due to the heavy rainfall expected from Cyclone Ditwah. The administration is closely monitoring the situation and making necessary arrangements.

Cyclone Ditwah: Heavy Rain Batters Southern States

Cyclone Ditwah has weakened into a deep depression, yet it continues to trigger extremely heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as of 1 December, the system is expected to move northwards along the North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coastline and gradually weaken into a depression by midday today.

The IMD added that the deep depression will remain centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal, at a minimum distance of around 30 km, by the morning of 1 December.

Tragically, three people have died in Tamil Nadu in rain-related incidents linked to Cyclone Ditwah, PTI reported. In response to the intense rainfall, several districts across the state have declared a holiday for schools as a precautionary measure.

