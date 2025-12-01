Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationSchool Holiday: Chennai Schools Closed Due To Cyclone Ditwah? Check Details Here

School Holiday: Chennai Schools Closed Due To Cyclone Ditwah? Check Details Here

Cyclone Ditvaah brings red alerts and likely school closures on December 1; some states have already announced holidays. Here is all you need to know.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

School Holiday Today: As of December 1, 2025, Cyclone Ditvaah is positioned over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to move north-northwest, bringing it closer to the northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts. 

The IMD has issued a red alert for several districts, increasing the likelihood of school closures on 1 December 2025. 

At present, there has been no official announcement regarding school holidays in Chennai or other parts of Tamil Nadu for 1 December. However, with a heavy rainfall forecast, closures are expected in the districts most affected. 

Some state governments have already declared a holiday for schools and colleges on December 1, 2025. Students should stay in contact with their respective institutions for the latest and most accurate updates. 

Schools Closed in Puducherry Today? 

Schools in Puducherry, both government and private, will remain closed today, December 1; Home and Education Minister A. Namassivayam have announced, according to Times Now. The decision has been taken as a precaution due to the heavy rainfall expected from Cyclone Ditwah. The administration is closely monitoring the situation and making necessary arrangements. 

Cyclone Ditwah: Heavy Rain Batters Southern States 

Cyclone Ditwah has weakened into a deep depression, yet it continues to trigger extremely heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as of 1 December, the system is expected to move northwards along the North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coastline and gradually weaken into a depression by midday today. 

The IMD added that the deep depression will remain centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal, at a minimum distance of around 30 km, by the morning of 1 December. 

Tragically, three people have died in Tamil Nadu in rain-related incidents linked to Cyclone Ditwah, PTI reported. In response to the intense rainfall, several districts across the state have declared a holiday for schools as a precautionary measure. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
School Holiday Puducherry School Holiday Cyclone Ditwah Chennai School Holiday
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Parliament Winter Session Begins Today: SIR, Delhi Pollution To Dominate Discussions
Parliament Winter Session Begins Today: SIR, Delhi Pollution To Dominate Discussions
World
Does Musk Support Trump's Decision To Scrap US H-1B Visa Programme? What He Said
Does Musk Support Trump's Decision To Scrap US H-1B Visa Programme? What He Said
India
Tough Days Ahead For Tobacco, Pan Masala Makers? Govt To Table 2 Bills
Tough Days Ahead For Tobacco, Pan Masala Makers? Govt To Table 2 Bills
World
Bangladesh Panel Blames Sheikh Hasina For 2009 Mutiny Massacre; Accuses India Of Destabilising Country
Bangladesh Blames Sheikh Hasina For 2009 Mutiny Massacre; Accuses India Of 'Weakening Army'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Car Catches Fire on NH-58 in UP; 4 Dead as Flames Spread to Four-Storey Building
Rajasthan Withdraws December 6 ‘Shaurya Diwas’ Order Hours After ABP Report; CM Intervenes
Breaking: UP BLO Dies by Suicide in Moradabad; Note Claims Pressure to Meet SIR Targets
Breaking: Ratlám Student Attempts Suicide After Alleged Pressure by School Staff; Critical in Hospital
Breaking: 70 Socket Bombs Seized in Murshidabad; Police Seal Area After Major Recovery
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget