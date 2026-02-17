Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationSchool Bus–Truck Collision In Rohtas Kills Two Teachers, Several Students Injured

School Bus–Truck Collision In Rohtas Kills Two Teachers, Several Students Injured

Two teachers killed and over 10 students injured after school bus crashes into truck in Rohtas, Bihar.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 12:45 PM (IST)

A tragic road accident occurred in the Parsathua police station area of Rohtas when a school bus carrying children to Patna collided with a speeding truck on the Mohania–Ara Road. The impact was severe, resulting in the deaths of two teachers on the spot and injuries to more than 10 students.  

According to available information, students from Middle School Badhona in Chainpur block of Kaimur district were travelling to Patna on an educational tour. Several teachers and schoolchildren were on board and were headed to the state capital when the accident took place near Parsathua in Rohtas.  

Two Teachers Die in Crash  

The deceased have been identified as special teacher Sanjay Kumar Rai and BSc teacher Puneet Kumar Singh. Sanjay Kumar Rai was a resident of Bhainsahar village under Chainpur police station in Kaimur district, while Puneet Kumar Singh hailed from Bagahwa village under Mavihar police station in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. News of their deaths has cast a pall of grief over the school and their families.  

Over 10 Students Injured  

More than 10 students sustained injuries in the crash. All the injured were immediately taken to Sasaram Sadar Hospital. After primary treatment, doctors discharged the children. Fortunately, none of the students is reported to be in critical condition.  

Four Other Teachers Also Hurt  

Four additional teachers travelling on the bus were also injured. They have been identified as Vipin Pandey, Siyanand Patel, Lori Singh and a woman teacher, Lalita Kumari. All are currently undergoing treatment at Sasaram Sadar Hospital.  

The accident triggered panic in the area. Local residents assisted in rescue operations, and police reached the spot to begin an investigation. Preliminary indications suggest overspeeding and negligence may have led to the crash, though the exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed probe. The incident has left the entire region in mourning. 

Also read

Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rohtas Education News School Bus–Truck Collision Rohtas School Bus Accident
