School Holiday On December 23 (Tuesday)? Schools Closed in These States, Check Details Here

As winter deepens across North India, daily school routines have become unpredictable. Many parents and students now start their mornings by checking air quality levels, weather alerts, and school notifications instead of hurrying to catch the bus. From dangerous smog in Delhi-NCR to thick fog and freezing temperatures in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, authorities are taking urgent measures to safeguard children’s health.

School closures and timing adjustments are taken to protect children’s vulnerable respiratory and immune systems from extreme cold and high pollution levels. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and coordination with the IMD now automatically trigger these responses when AQI or temperature crosses unsafe thresholds.

Delhi-NCR: Hybrid Classes and 10,000 Air Purifiers Amid 'Severe' AQI

As winter grips North India, Delhi and the surrounding NCR are facing not only freezing temperatures but also hazardous air pollution. With the Air Quality Index reaching "severe" levels, authorities have implemented GRAP IV—the highest level of pollution mitigation.

For younger students, from Nursery to Class 5, traditional classrooms have given way to fully online lessons. Middle and senior school students (Classes 6–9 and 11) are attending school in hybrid mode, reducing their exposure to the toxic air outside.

The Delhi Education Department has also launched the “Breathe Smart” initiative, installing 10,000 air purifiers across schools in high-pollution areas to ensure indoor air remains safe, even when schools are open.

Uttar Pradesh: Fog Forces Localised School Closures

In Uttar Pradesh, thick winter fog has created hazardous morning conditions, prompting district-level decisions for school closures. Cities such as Bareilly and Kanpur have temporarily closed schools for students from Nursery to Class 8, and in some cases, Class 12.

Other districts, including Rampur, Shahjahanpur, and Gonda, have issued targeted closures rather than statewide orders. The aim is to protect children from sub-10-degree temperatures and near-zero visibility during their commutes.

Bihar: Adjusted Timings and Safety-First Approach

Bihar has opted for a staggered approach rather than blanket closures. In districts like Patna and Madhubani, school hours now run from 11:00 AM to 3:30 PM, ensuring children avoid the coldest morning hours.

Certain districts, such as Buxar, have chosen full closures for Classes 1 to 8 until the end of December. These measures prioritise student safety over maintaining the standard academic calendar.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI