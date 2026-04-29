School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Delhi Wakes Up To Cloudy Morning, Light Rain In Respite From Heatwave; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

TCS Nashik Case: Fresh Allegations Of Teaching Namaz, How To Wear Hijab Emerge

West Bengal Exit Polls 2026: When And Where To Watch Early Trends In TMC Vs BJP Contest

‘SP, Congress Stalled Women’s Reservation’: PM Modi Vows To Push Bill Forward

‘Flights May Be Cancelled’: Airline Body Writes To Govt Amid Fuel Price Surge

West Bengal Assembly Elections: How The Campaign Unfolded Across A High-Stakes Contest

Independent Candidate Apeksha Soni Wins Muslim-Dominated Godhra Ward 7, Breaking Voting Patterns

West Bengal Heads Into High-Stakes Phase 2 Polls As 3.2 Crore Set To Vote

Shillong Court Grants Sonam Raghuvanshi Bail In Sensational Indore Honeymoon Murder Case

BJP Sweeps Gujarat Local Body Polls, Wins All 15 Municipal Corporations

West Bengal Polls: Calcutta HC Hears Plea Against 'Singham'; Here’s What Court Said

Anant Ambani Urges Colombia To Halt Hippo Cull, Offers Vantara As Lifelong Sanctuary

‘We Lost To The Power Of Money’: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Brother Reacts To Sonam’s Bail

No Fuel Price Shock After Bengal Polls: Govt Quashes Hike Speculation

Sonam Granted Conditional Bail In Honeymoon Murder Case; Family Refuses Support

‘Self-Radicalised Lone Wolf’: Fadnavis Flags Plot To Target Hindus In Mira Road Knife Attack

Bengal Elections 2026 Voting Live: Crucial Phase 2 Today; 142 Seats, Over 3.2 Cr Voters To Decide Outcome

BJP Slams Karnataka Govt Over Event Linked To Umar Khalid In Bengaluru

'Be Honest With Your Dreams': Virat Kohli Inspires Students At Delhi School Event

Election Commission Just Deployed AI To Watch Bengal's Polling Booths

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi vs BSNL: We Broke Down Every Annual Plan So You Don't Have To

International News

Trump Likely To Reject Iran’s Ceasefire Proposal: Report

UAE Quits Oil-Producing Groups OPEC, OPEC+ After Nearly 60 Years Amid Iran War

Trump Claims ‘Iran In State Of Collapse, Wants Strait Of Hormuz Reopened Immediately’

Nasdaq Falls As OpenAI Miss Report Sparks Fresh AI Bubble Fears

Russia To Deliver New S-400 Air Defence Systems To India, Likely To Be Deployed By May

What Is The ‘Self-Blasting’ Tactic Kim Praised In Russia’s War Against Ukraine?

Why UAE Is Leaving OPEC: What The Oil Group Does And Why It Matters

Sri Lanka’s Biggest Airport Drug Bust: 22 Monks Held With 110 Kg Cannabis

Historic Slump: Germany’s Birth Rate Hits New Low In 2025 (DW)

US Marines board merchant ship in Arabian Sea suspected to be headed to Iran

After Weeks Of Standstill, First LNG Shipment Emerges From Hormuz

Trump Claims ‘Iran In State Of Collapse, Wants Strait Of Hormuz Reopened Immediately’

UAE Quits Oil-Producing Groups OPEC, OPEC+ After Nearly 60 Years Amid Iran War

Russia To Deliver New S-400 Air Defence Systems To India, Likely To Be Deployed By May

Jimmy Kimmel Defends Melania Joke, Rejects ‘Violence’ Claim As Trump Demands Action

Business News

Stock Markets Decline As Sensex Falls Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

No H-1B Visas For 3 Years? US Bill Proposes Tough Curbs - What It Means For Indians

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift First Look: Now With More Range And Features

Nasdaq Falls As OpenAI Miss Report Sparks Fresh AI Bubble Fears

No Fuel Price Shock After Bengal Polls: Govt Quashes Hike Speculation

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift First Look: Now With More Range And Features

Fuel Prices Soar, Airlines Feel The Heat As Stocks Drop; Tough Choices Ahead

Stock Markets Decline As Sensex Falls Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

No H-1B Visas For 3 Years? US Bill Proposes Tough Curbs - What It Means For Indians

Microsoft Wants Older Employees Out, Offering Voluntary Retirement As AI Takes Over

Dalal Street Jittery As Trump Weighs Iran Proposal, Sensex Over 150 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24K

Oil Shock Deepens: Goldman Raises Brent Forecast To $90 Amid Hormuz Crisis

Sports News

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings After Rajasthan Ends Punjab's Winning Streak

Rajasthan Royals End Punjab King's Winning Streak; Chase 200+ Target With Ease

KSCA Clarifies Major Security Lapse At Chinnaswamy Stadium During RCB vs GT

Jofra Archer Visibly Frustrated With Riyan Parag For Removing Slip Fielder: Report

PM Modi Unveils Six BCCI Indoor Academies Across North-East India

PBKS vs RR Live: Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

David Warner Dismisses IPL Return With Blunt Response To PSL Critics: 'No Need To..

Preity Zinta Breaks Silence On Why BCCI Banned PBKS Iconic Silver Jersey | Check Post

PBKS vs RR: Prabhsimran-Priyansh Vs Jaiswal- Sooryvanshi Head-To-Head Comparison

IPL 2026: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Row Heats Up After Ex- BCCI Umpire Thinks Differently | WATCH

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI