School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

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National News

Delhi Temperatures To Drop This Week After Touching 43°C

PM Modi Writes Letter To People Of Bengal, Invokes Maa Kali In Final Appeal

‘Keep Moving Forward’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Shares Message For Students After UP Board Results

Blast Rocks Railway Track In Patiala; Unidentified Body Found Near Site

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Gets One-Month Jail In 2019 Mud Assault Case

Tooth Broken, Face Swollen: Splitsvilla 16 Contestant Brutally Assaulted In Mumbai Club; Shares Video

Four Of Family Die In Mumbai; Food Poisoning Suspected After Biryani, Watermelon Meal

AAP Writes To RS Secretariat, Warns Of Court Move If No Action On Raghav Chadha, 6 MPs

Hansraj College Suspends 30 Students, 4 Union Leaders Over Alleged Misconduct During Annual Fest

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Warns of Flight Disruptions Amid Thunderstorms

UP: Double bed used to conceal basement for running illegal arms unit in Meerut

UP: Bulandshahr triple murder accused injured in encounter, family demands bulldozer action

BJP's Radha Agarwal questions Pilot's loyalty towards Cong; party hits back

Uttarakhand Police HQ seeks report after senior cop found at bar after closing hours

Rajasthan initiates Chambal dams upgrades worth Rs 225 crore

UP's Banda sizzles at at 47.6 deg C, highest in country

MP Assembly passes resolution to grant 33% quota to women in legislative bodies post delimitation

Noida police create DCP (industries) post after workers' protest

Nitin Nabin discusses cadre expansion, publicity of schemes with BJP workers in Jaipur

International News

White House Shooter Charged With Attempted Assassination Of Trump, Attack Planned For Weeks

‘Tehran Considering Trump’s Request For Negotiations’: Iran FM After Meeting Putin

Outrage In Pakistan As Army Strike On Civilians Kills Children After Afghanistan Air Raids

Iraq Nominates Ali al-Zaidi To Form Govt Amid US Pressure: All About The Newcomer PM-Designate

Putin Pledges Support For Iran In Talks With FM Araghchi

Iran Offers To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz Without Addressing Nuclear Agreement

India 5th Largest Military Spender At $92.1Bn In 2025; Pakistan 31st: SIPRI

American Hindu Coalition backs Rini Sampath in Washington DC mayoral poll

EU Weighs Giving US Data For Fewer Travel Restrictions

‘Peace Mediator’ Pakistan Hits Afghan University, Kills Civilians; Tensions Spike At Border

Why Are Apple, Google, And Amazon Writing Cheques For Trump's White House Ballroom?

Iranian FM Araghchi Returns To Islamabad To Discuss Iran-US Ceasefire Framework

Colombia Highway Bombing Kills 19, Many Injured

NSA Doval discusses regional situation with UAE President Al Nahyan

Iran Offers New Proposal Via Pakistan To End War With US, Reopen Hormuz: Report

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Features In Mashhad ‘Martyrs’ Memorial’, Death Rumours Intensify

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Business News

Planning A US Green Card? Don’t Miss The EB-5 Deadline On September 30, 2026

8th Pay Commission: Rs 72,000 Basic Salary Likely? Hopes Rise Among Govt Employees

Share Markets Close On A High Driven By IT, Pharma Stocks: Sensex Over 600 Points Up, Nifty Near 24,100

Oil Shock Deepens: Goldman Raises Brent Forecast To $90 Amid Hormuz Crisis

Too Hot For A Convertible? BMW M440i Switches To Coupe In 18 Seconds

FIIs Exit, Markets Stay Strong: What’s Powering India’s New Market Structure?

Pregnant Before Day 1 At Work: Big 4 Hire’s Story Resonates With Netizens

GIFT Nifty About 200 Points Higher, Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Higher

Dalal Street Beats Monday Blues, Sensex Over 400 Points Higher, Nifty Above 24K

Big Pharma Move: Sun Pharma To Acquire Organon In $11.75 Billion Deal

Meta To Cut 8,000 Jobs, Freeze Hiring As Mark Zuckerberg Pushes For AI

Sports News

Virat Kohli Becomes Greatest IPL Batsman To Ever Exist With This Record

Thomas & Uber Cup Final: Indian men enter quarterfinals; Sindhu loss dents women’s chances

Delhi Capitals Owner Parth Jindal Urges Unity After RCB Humiliation

Delhi Capitals Troll Themselves With Epic Meme From Demonetisation Era

Bhuvi, Hazlewood And Kohli Decimate Delhi Capitals In Historic Kotla Collapse

Preity Zinta Visits Delhi’s Hanuman Temple After Punjab Kings’ Win Over Delhi Capitals

KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi Faces Strict IPL Fine For 'Abuse Of Cricket Equipment' After Aggresive Reaction

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demands Rs 100 From Kids For A Photo

Tim David, Romario Playing Gully Cricket On Delhi Streets In Scorching 45°C

Lucknow Super Giants definitely need a break: Rishabh Pant after Super Over loss to KKR

After Lungi Ngidi, Rovman Powell Out Of Ground For Medical Attention After Marsh's Catch

LSG Honors Mohammad Shami With 'Chat GPT' Award For 'Obstructing The Field' Dismissal And Last Ball Six

Pakistan Expert Claims Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Uses AI Chip In Bat After IPL Century

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