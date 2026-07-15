SC Expresses Concern Over Issues In CBSE's OSM Marking System; Seeks Update On Reforms

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the problems reported in the CBSE's OSM (On-Screen Marking) system. During the hearing, the Chief Justice observed that the issue had caused significant disappointment among young students and said it required serious attention.

The Chief Justice remarked, "There is a lot of disappointment among young students. This needs to be looked into."

Responding to the court, the Solicitor General informed the bench that a committee has been constituted to examine the shortcomings in the existing system and recommend improvements.

The Supreme Court directed that the matter be listed for hearing next week and asked the authorities to update the court on the corrective measures being taken to address the concerns raised over the OSM marking system.

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