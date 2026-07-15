India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationSC Expresses Concern Over Issues In CBSE's OSM Marking System; Seeks Update On Reforms

SC Expresses Concern Over Issues In CBSE's OSM Marking System; Seeks Update On Reforms

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over issues in CBSE's OSM marking system, sought details of reforms and asked authorities to submit an update next week.

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 12:47 PM (IST)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the problems reported in the CBSE's OSM (On-Screen Marking) system. During the hearing, the Chief Justice observed that the issue had caused significant disappointment among young students and said it required serious attention.

The Chief Justice remarked, "There is a lot of disappointment among young students. This needs to be looked into."

Responding to the court, the Solicitor General informed the bench that a committee has been constituted to examine the shortcomings in the existing system and recommend improvements.

The Supreme Court directed that the matter be listed for hearing next week and asked the authorities to update the court on the corrective measures being taken to address the concerns raised over the OSM marking system.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 15 Jul 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBSE News Education News CBSE Breaking News ABP Live CBSE OSM Marking System
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
SC Expresses Concern Over Issues In CBSE's OSM Marking System; Seeks Update On Reforms
SC Expresses Concern Over Issues In CBSE's OSM Marking System; Seeks Update On Reforms
Education
Bengal Education Minister Warns VCs Of Jail Over Alleged Past Graft
Bengal Education Minister Warns VCs Of Jail Over Alleged Past Graft
Education
Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Expected Today: DHSE +1 Results Anytime Soon, Check Latest Update
Kerala Plus One Result 2026 Expected Today: DHSE +1 Results Anytime Soon, Check Latest Update
Education
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Why Is the Result Still Not Out? Students Await Official Update
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Why Is the Result Still Not Out? Students Await Official Update
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Iran Reportedly Targets US Bases Across Gulf Region Amid Rising Conflict
Uttar Pradesh Update: QR Codes Made Mandatory at Shops on Kanwar Yatra Routes
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi’s Dehradun Student Event Venue Changed After Permission Row
Maritime Update: Strait of Hormuz Tensions Increase Over Alleged Blockade Measures
Breaking News: Iran Claims Major Attack on US Base in Jordan Amid Rising Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget