HomeEducationSBI Clerk Mains Results 2025: Junior Assistant Results To Be Declared Soon At sbi.co.in, Know How To Check

SBI to release Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon; scorecards, cut-off and final selection details to follow on official website

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 08:46 AM (IST)

SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon on its official website. After the result is released, candidates will be able to view and download the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate – Customer Support and Sales) Mains result from the official portal at sbi.bank.in. 

Candidates will not need any login details to check the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 result, as it will be made available in PDF format. The SBI Clerk cut-off marks will also be published along with the result. A few days later, the scorecard for the SBI Clerk Mains exam will be released. To download the scorecard, candidates will be required to log in using their credentials. 

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 13,735 vacancies. Those who qualify for the SBI Clerk post will receive various allowances in addition to the 2025 salary. These include newspaper, transport, dearness, house rent, special city, furniture, and medical allowances. 

SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for the SBI Clerk 2025 scorecard. 

Step 3: Enter your login details in the required fields. 

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’ to view your SBI Clerk scorecard. 

Step 5: Download the scorecard as a PDF for future reference. 

SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025: 

After downloading their scorecards, candidates who are marked as “Qualified” will be invited to appear for the Language Proficiency Test, which is only qualifying in nature. The final selection for the Clerk/Junior Associate post will be based entirely on the marks obtained in the Mains examination. 

There are no separate qualifying marks apart from the category-wise SBI Clerk Mains cut-off. Candidates must secure the cut-off marks applicable to their category to qualify for the exam. The cut-off is determined based on factors such as total marks, number of vacancies, and the number of candidates who appeared for the test. 

Also read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 08:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025
