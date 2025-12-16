SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the Clerk Mains result for Junior Associate posts shortly. Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam can check their results on the official website at sbi.co.in.

To check the SBI Clerk 2025 Mains result, candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of birth and download the result.

The SBI Clerk Mains Exam Result 2025 is usually released a few weeks after the exam, along with the cut-off marks. Candidates who are shortlisted after the declaration of the mains result will be required to participate in the next stages of the SBI Clerk selection process.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in or click on the link once it is activated.

Step 2: Go to the “Careers” page from the homepage, which will redirect you to sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Step 3: Scroll down and click on “Current Openings”.

Step 4: Look for “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (MARKS SECURED BY THE CANDIDATES IS AVAILABLE NOW)”.

Step 5: A login page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Enter your login credentials – Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth (dd-mm-yy).

Step 7: Enter the verification code carefully.

Step 8: Download your SBI Clerk Score Card 2025 and check your marks.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for the SBI Clerk post consists of two stages: the preliminary test, followed by the mains examination. Candidates who clear the mains move on to the subsequent stages as outlined in the official SBI notification. Generally, SBI releases the cut-off marks along with the mains results to ensure transparency. These cut-offs are determined based on factors such as the difficulty level of the exam and the total number of vacancies.

How to Check Shift-Wise Marks for SBI Clerk Mains?

Candidates can check their shift-wise marks for SBI Clerk Mains using the unofficial answer key available on various portals. To download the PDF, visit a private portal and click on the SBI Clerk Mains Unofficial Answer Key PDF link. The PDF will appear on the screen, which can then be saved and printed for reference.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI