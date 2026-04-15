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HomeEducationResultsMP Board Result 2026 Declared: Check MPBSE 10th, 12th Marks Now Via Direct Link

MP Board Result 2026 Declared: Check MPBSE 10th, 12th Marks Now Via Direct Link

MP Board Results 2026 Class 10, 12 Out Live: MP Board Result 2026 declared. Check MPBSE Class 10 & 12 marks online via mpresults.nic.in using roll number and application number.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 11:14 AM (IST)

MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2026 Out Live: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially released the Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 on April 15. Students who appeared for the examinations can now check their scores online through the official portals using their roll number and application number. 

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav during a press conference. Students must keep their admit cards handy, as the roll number and application number are essential to access the marksheets online. 

This year saw massive participation, with nearly 16 lakh students registered across both classes. Of these, around 9.36 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 exams, while approximately 6.9 lakh to 7 lakh students took the Class 12 exams. 

Students can now check their MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results online using direct links and multiple official platforms. 

Where to Check MP Board Result 2026 10th & 12th 

Candidates can access their MPBSE results through multiple official platforms to avoid server issues during peak traffic. The key websites include: 

  • mpbse.nic.in 2026 result 
  • mpresults.nic.in 2026 12th 
  • mpbse.mponline.gov.in 2026 
  • results.gov.in 
  • results.nic.in 

Additionally, results are also available on the DigiLocker portal for easy access to digital marksheets. 

How to Check MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Online 

Students can follow these simple steps to download their marks memo: 

Step 1: Visit mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpresults.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the respective Class 10 or Class 12 result link 

Step 3: Enter Roll Number and Application Number 

Step 4: Hit ‘Submit’ 

Step 5: Your marksheet will appear on screen download and save it 

Note: Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the provisional marksheet after downloading. 

Direct Link To Check - MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2026

MP Board Result 2026 Highlights: Pass Status, Student Numbers 

The MP Board exams witnessed significant participation this year, reflecting the scale of the state's education system. Results include pass status along with subject-wise marks. 

Students can check their marks using roll numbers and application numbers through the official portals. The online marksheet is provisional, while the original documents will be distributed later by respective schools. 

MPBSE 2nd Exam 2026 Dates Announced: Full Schedule 

For students who wish to improve their scores, MPBSE has already announced the schedule for the second examination. 

As per the board notice dated April 8, the Class 10 second exams will be conducted from May 7 to May 19, 2026. Meanwhile, the Class 12 second exams will take place from May 7 to May 25, 2026. 

Detailed guidelines regarding eligibility and application for the second exam will be made available on the official website. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News MP Board Result 2026 MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 MP Board Class 10 Result 2026 MPBSE 10th Result 2026 MPBSE 12th Result 2026 MPBSE Class 10 And 12 Results 2026
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