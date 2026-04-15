MP Board Result 2026 OUT Today At 11 AM: Direct Link To Check Class 10 & 12 Scorecards

MP Board Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is set to declare the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2026 today at 11 AM. The results will be officially announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Once released, students will be able to access their scorecards online through official portals and download their marksheets instantly.

Candidates must keep their roll number and application details ready to avoid delays while logging in to check their results.

Where to Check MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Online

Students can view and download their Class 10 and Class 12 results through the following official websites:

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

In addition, digital marksheets will also be available via DigiLocker for easy access and verification.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download MP Board Scorecard 2026

Follow these simple steps to check and download your result online:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mpbse.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “MP Board Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026” link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and application number

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future use

Note: Students are advised to take a printout of the digital marksheet for admission and documentation purposes.

Exam Schedule and Key Details

The Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 13 and March 6, 2026, with the Hindi paper rescheduled to March 6. Meanwhile, Class 12 exams took place from February 7 to March 7. Practical exams for both classes were held between February 10 and March 10.

All theory exams were conducted in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 noon. Some subjects, including Hindi, Urdu, and Marathi for Class 12, were rescheduled as per revised timelines.

Passing Criteria and Second Chance Exams

To pass the MP Board exams, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. Those who do not meet the minimum requirement will be eligible to appear for second chance examinations.

As per the official schedule:

Class 10 second exams will be held from May 7 to May 19, 2026

Class 12 second exams will be conducted from May 7 to May 25, 2026

All exams will take place in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 noon.

MP Board 2026 Exam Highlights & Previous Year Performance

In the previous academic session, Class 12 recorded a pass percentage of 74.48%. Priyal Dwivedi topped the exam with 492 marks out of 500 in the science-mathematics stream.

For Class 10, the overall pass percentage stood at 76.22%, with over 4.29 lakh students securing first division. Female students outperformed male candidates, achieving a pass percentage of 79.27% compared to 73.21% for boys.

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