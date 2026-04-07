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HomeEducationResultsMeghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 OUT Today At 11 AM: Check Class 10 Scores, Direct Link Soon

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 OUT Today At 11 AM: Check Class 10 Scores, Direct Link Soon

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 to be declared today at 11 AM. Check Meghalaya Class 10 result, direct link, official websites and how to download marksheet.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 10:26 AM (IST)

Students awaiting the Meghalaya Board Class 10 results can expect a major update today, as the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to declare the SSLC Result 2026 on April 7 at 11 AM. Once released, candidates will be able to access their marks online through the official portals. 

The announcement will mark a crucial moment for thousands of students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams this year. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking their results. 

Meghalaya SSLC Result 2026 Direct Link: Where To Check Score 

After the official declaration, students can view their results on the authorised websites: 

  • mbose.in 
  • megresults.nic.in 

To access the scorecard, candidates will need to enter details such as roll number and roll code, as mentioned on their admit cards. It is important to rely only on official websites to ensure accurate information. 

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Official Notice 

The board has already issued a formal notification regarding the result announcement. 

“The Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2026, conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 7th April 2026 (Tuesday) at 11:00 AM. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in.  

There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong,” states MBOSE Director Accreditation & Controller of Examinations, TR Laloo, in an official notice. 

How To Check Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2026 Step-by-Step 

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results once they are released: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at mbose.in 

Step 2: Click on the ‘Meghalaya Board Class 10 Board Result 2026’ link 

Step 3: Enter the required credentials on the login page 

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result 

Step 5: Download and save a copy for future reference 

Keeping a printed copy of the online marksheet is recommended until the original documents are issued. 

Meghalaya SSLC Result 2026: Previous Year Performance 

Looking at last year’s trends, the Meghalaya Board declared the SSLC results on April 5, 2025. The overall pass percentage in the Regular 1 category stood at 94.87%, with male students recording 95.32% and female candidates 94.55%. 

In the Regular 2 category, the pass percentage was 85.99%. Leisha Agarwal from St. Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong, and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh from North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai, secured the top position with 582 marks each. 

Additionally, 7,085 students had registered for the supplementary exams, out of which 7,066 appeared, and 5,678 cleared the test, resulting in an 80.35% pass rate. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Meghalaya SSLC Result 2026 Meghalaya Board Class 10 Result 2026 MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 OUT Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2026
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