The Karnataka 1st PUC (Class 11) Result 2026 has been announced today, March 31, 2026, at 10 AM. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will publish the results online on its official portal, result.proed.in.

Students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. The online marksheet will display subject-wise scores, total marks obtained, and the qualifying status.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their performance will have the option to apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts. It is important to complete the application process within the specified deadline, as late submissions may not be accepted.

Here’s the direct link, steps, and key details you must know.

Direct Link To Check - Karnataka 1st PUC (Class 11) Result 2026





Where to Check KSEAB 1st PUC Result 2026 Direct Link

The Karnataka Board will release the Class 11 results on March 31, 2026, at 10 AM via the official website result.proed.in. Students must enter their registration number and date of birth to view their results.

After accessing the result, candidates can download a provisional marksheet. This document will include important academic details such as subject-wise marks, overall score, and pass status. The original marksheets will be distributed later through respective schools.

Students are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned in the provisional marksheet and keep a printed copy for future use, especially during admission to 2nd PUC.

How to Download Karnataka Class 11 Scorecard 2026 (Step-by-Step Guide)

Follow these steps to check and download your result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at result.proed.in.

Step 2: Enter your registration number and date of birth wherever required.

Step 3: Click on the “Go” button to proceed.

Step 4: Your Karnataka 1st PUC result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on Karnataka 1st PUC Marksheet 2026

The Karnataka Board 1st PUC result 2026 will contain the following information:

Name of the student

Subject name

Registration number

Date of birth

Result status

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Overview of Karnataka 1st PUC Exams 2026

The Karnataka 1st PUC examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 28 to March 17. Students from science, commerce, and arts streams participated in the exams held across multiple centres in the state.

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