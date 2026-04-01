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HomeEducationResultsJAC 12th Result 2026 Soon: Jharkhand Board Intermediate Result Date, Direct Link to Check Scorecard

JAC 12th Result 2026 Soon: Jharkhand Board Intermediate Result Date, Direct Link to Check Scorecard

JAC Class 12 Result 2026 expected soon. Check Jharkhand Board Intermediate result date, direct link, steps, and scorecard details here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 01 Apr 2026 09:04 AM (IST)

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the Class 12 board examination results for 2026 on its official website soon. Students who appear for the Intermediate exams will be able to access their results online once they are officially announced. To check their scores, candidates should visit the JAC result portal and log in using their roll number and roll code. 

JAC 12th Result 2026 Date and Time (Expected Update) 

As per the usual trend, the Jharkhand board declares Class 12 results shortly after completing the evaluation process. For the 2026 academic session, the assessment of answer sheets for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams is currently underway and is likely to conclude by the first week of April. Based on this timeline, the results are expected to be announced before April 20, 2026. However, students are advised to regularly check the official website for confirmed updates. 

How to Check JAC 12th Result 2026 Online at jacresults.com 

Students can follow these simple steps to download their results once released: 

Step 1: Visit the official JAC result website at jacresults.com 

Step 2: Click on the link for JAC 12th Result 2025 available on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as roll number and roll code 

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result on the screen 

Step 5: Download and save the result for future use 

Step 6: Take a printout for reference 

Details Mentioned on JAC 12th Scorecard 2026 

The online result will include key academic information such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks secured, and qualifying status. It is essential for students to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard and report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities. 

What After JAC Result 2026? Re-evaluation, Compartment & Marksheet 

After the results are announced, students will have several important options and next steps to consider: 

Re-evaluation Process: 

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. The detailed procedure, including application guidelines and deadlines, will be made available on the official JAC website. 

Compartment Exams: 

Candidates who fail in one or two subjects will be given an opportunity to appear for compartment exams. The board will soon release the schedule and application details for these exams. 

Collection of Original Marksheet: 

While provisional marksheets can be accessed online, students must collect their original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools once they are issued. 

Students are advised to stay updated through official sources and keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute issues while checking their results. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 Apr 2026 09:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News JAC Class 12 Result 2026 JAC 12th Scorecard 2026 JAC 12th Result 2026 Date And Time Jharkhand Board Intermediate Result
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