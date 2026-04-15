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HomeEducationResultsManabadi AP Inter Result 2026 Declared: Check 1st, 2nd Year Marks Direct Link at bie.ap.gov.in

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2026 Declared: Check 1st, 2nd Year Marks Direct Link at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Result 2026 declared today. Check 1st & 2nd year marks on bie.ap.gov.in, Manabadi, DigiLocker and WhatsApp using hall ticket number.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 10:39 AM (IST)

AP Inter Result 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially announced the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 today, April 15, 2026, at 10:31 AM. With more than 10 lakh students awaiting their scores, the results are now accessible online through multiple platforms. 

Students can download their provisional marks memos by visiting official portals such as resultsbie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in. To access the results, candidates must enter their hall ticket number and other required credentials. Alongside official websites, the board has also enabled access via DigiLocker and WhatsApp for added convenience. 

Direct Link To Check On ABPLive/Education  - AP 1st Year Results 2026

Direct Link To Check On ABPLive/Education  - AP 2nd Year Results 2026

Where to Check Manabadi AP Inter Result 2026 

Students can access their results through the following official and alternative websites: 

  • Official websites: bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in 
  • Alternative platforms: manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in 

To log in, students need their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth. 

How to Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026 Online 

Follow these simple steps to view your marks online: 

Step 1: Visit the official website resultsbie.ap.gov.in or bie.ap.gov.in 

Step 3: Click on “AP Inter 1st year result 2026” or “AP Inter 2nd year result 2026” 

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth 

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result 

Step 5: Download and save the marks memo for future reference 

Direct Link To Check - AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026

How to Download Scorecard via Manabadi Websites 

Students can also obtain their scorecards through alternative portals like manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in. 

Step 1: Visit the alternative portals - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in 

Step 2: Click on BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF link 

Step 3: Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 

Step 4: BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download 

Step 5: Save BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a printout 

Other Ways to Access AP Inter Results 2026 

Apart from websites, students can also check their results using the following methods: 

  • WhatsApp: Send 'Hi' to Mana Mitra at 9552300009 
  • DigiLocker: Download the app or visit digilocker.gov.in to access digitally verified marksheets 

Important Details Students Should Know 

The AP Inter Results 2026 cover both General and Vocational streams for 1st and 2nd year students. The marks memo available online is provisional in nature, while the official marksheets will be distributed later through respective schools. 

Students seeking re-evaluation or recounting of their answer sheets will soon be able to access detailed instructions on the official BIEAP website. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News AP Inter Result 2026 AP Inter Result 2026 Out AP Inter Result 2026 Decalred
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