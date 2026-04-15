Manabadi AP Inter Result 2026 Declared: Check 1st, 2nd Year Marks Direct Link at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Result 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially announced the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 today, April 15, 2026, at 10:31 AM. With more than 10 lakh students awaiting their scores, the results are now accessible online through multiple platforms.

Students can download their provisional marks memos by visiting official portals such as resultsbie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in. To access the results, candidates must enter their hall ticket number and other required credentials. Alongside official websites, the board has also enabled access via DigiLocker and WhatsApp for added convenience.

Direct Link To Check On ABPLive/Education - AP 1st Year Results 2026

Direct Link To Check On ABPLive/Education - AP 2nd Year Results 2026

Where to Check Manabadi AP Inter Result 2026

Students can access their results through the following official and alternative websites:

Official websites: bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in

Alternative platforms: manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in

To log in, students need their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth.

How to Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026 Online

Follow these simple steps to view your marks online:

Step 1: Visit the official website resultsbie.ap.gov.in or bie.ap.gov.in

Step 3: Click on “AP Inter 1st year result 2026” or “AP Inter 2nd year result 2026”

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result

Step 5: Download and save the marks memo for future reference

Direct Link To Check - AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026

How to Download Scorecard via Manabadi Websites

Students can also obtain their scorecards through alternative portals like manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in.

Step 1: Visit the alternative portals - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in

Step 2: Click on BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF link

Step 3: Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

Step 4: BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download

Step 5: Save BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a printout

Other Ways to Access AP Inter Results 2026

Apart from websites, students can also check their results using the following methods:

WhatsApp: Send 'Hi' to Mana Mitra at 9552300009

DigiLocker: Download the app or visit digilocker.gov.in to access digitally verified marksheets

Important Details Students Should Know

The AP Inter Results 2026 cover both General and Vocational streams for 1st and 2nd year students. The marks memo available online is provisional in nature, while the official marksheets will be distributed later through respective schools.

Students seeking re-evaluation or recounting of their answer sheets will soon be able to access detailed instructions on the official BIEAP website.

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