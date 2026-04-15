AP Inter Result 2026 At 10:31 AM Today: Check 1st & 2nd Year Scores, Steps And Direct Link

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh has officially announced that the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 will be released on April 15 at 10:31 AM. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) will be able to access their results online using their hall ticket number and required credentials.

This year, the examinations were conducted between February 23 and March 24, witnessing participation from over 10.57 lakh students. Out of these, more than 5.31 lakh candidates appeared for the first-year exams, while over 5.26 lakh students took the second-year exams. The board will publish both results simultaneously.

To ease access during peak traffic hours, students can also use the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service. By sending a “Hi” message to 9552300009 and following the prompts, candidates can receive their marks memo directly on their mobile phones.

Here’s how to check your marks memo, direct link, and key updates.

How to Check AP Inter Results 2026 Online

Students can follow these simple steps to view and download their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Results” section available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter hall ticket number and other required details

Step 4: Submit the information to view the result

Step 5: Download and save the marks memo for future use

Note: Alternatively, results may also be accessed through other authorised portals.

Check AP Inter Result via DigiLocker

Students can also download their marks memo through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the app

Step 2: Navigate to the Education section

Step 3: Select the respective examination board

Step 4: Choose AP Inter 1st Year or 2nd Year Result 2026

Step 5: Enter the required details to view the result

Step 6: The digital marksheet will be available instantly for download.

Details Mentioned in AP Inter Marks Memo

The provisional marks memo will include key information such as student name, hall ticket number, subject-wise marks, total score, grade, and pass status. Students must carefully verify all details mentioned in the document.

While the online marks memo can be used for immediate admission purposes, original certificates will be distributed later through respective colleges.

What If You Fail? Supplementary & Recounting Options

Students who do not pass the exams will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary or compartment examinations. The detailed schedule will be announced along with the results.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for recounting by paying Rs 100 per subject. This process is expected to begin later in April. Improvement exams will also be conducted for students aiming to enhance their performance within the same academic cycle.

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